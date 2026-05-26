Don Rea out as PGA of America president after tumultuous term that included Ryder Cup backlash

The PGA of America has announced that Don Rea is out as the organization's president, effective immediately. Rea's term was set to conclude in November, however the organization has instead looked in the direction of vice president Nathan Charnes to step into the role of acting president for the time being.

"I am writing to share that the PGA of America Board of Directors has implemented an officer leadership transition following the suspension of President Don Rea for the remainder of his term, which concludes in November," Charnes wrote in an email to the membership. "Vice President Nathan Charnes, PGA, has been named acting president, effective immediately.

"The Board determined that a leadership transition was necessary to ensure the Association can effectively fulfill its governance and responsibilities and continue advancing its strategic priorities. The Board also expressed appreciation for Don Rea's service to the PGA of America."

Rea came under fire at the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black for comparing expletive cheers towards European players to that of a youth soccer game. Rory McIlroy -- who was the target for the majority of the chants -- was critical of Rea as were his fellow teammates Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry.

Then CEO Derek Sprague apologized to McIlroy and his wife, while Rea apologized to the association for the atmosphere one week later.

Rea was also responsible for the trophy presentation at the Ryder Cup during which he congratulated the European team but said the team had only "retained" the Ryder Cup, which the Europeans took notice of immediately.

Rea posted on his personal LinkedIn page to discuss the criticism he was receiving at the time which read:

Couple thoughts. This is my profile not the PGA's. That being said, thank you to all that have reached out to me as a friend and golf industry leader. I'm personally taking some criticism right now and that comes with the role and just like when I was an umpire I expect it. However to the students and PGA members that follow me, know this, I am not bothered. I know who I ultimately serve. When I wrote this sermon 3 years ago I meant it and today I am living it. The truth is still the truth. New level. New devil. 💪🏻 🙏🏻 🇺🇸

At the PGA Championship, Rea was noticeably absent from the association's pre-championship press conference likely due to the suspension revealed in Charnes' email. Instead, new CEO Terry Clark -- who was appointed in early March -- held court alongside chief championships officer Kerry Haigh.