Donald Trump plays golf with Japanese prime minister and Hideki Matsuyama
The POTUS got a round in this weekend in Japan
President Donald Trump is building an impressive list of golf partners this year. He already has rounds under his belt with Ernie Els and Rory McIlroy, and now you can add Hideki Matsuyama to the list. Trump played with Matsuyama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at Kasumigaseki Country Club over the weekend. Trump tweeted out a video of him swinging, and Abe tweeted about their round together. Abe called Trump "a marvelous friend."
The game was a warmup for the week, though, as Trump and Abe will reportedly discuss much more than three putts and driving irons. Here's the Associated Press:
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe welcomed Trump to Japan Sunday with an effusive display of friendship that, in the days ahead, will give way to high-stakes diplomacy. The two leaders, who have struck up an unlikely but easy rapport, shared a casual lunch and played nine holes at the Kasumigaseki Country Club, joined by professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama.
The low-key agenda was a prelude to the formal talks, a press conference and state dinner planned in Tokyo Monday. Abe will be looking for a united front against North Korea and reassurances that the U.S. will stand by its treaty obligations to defend Japan if attacked.
According to the AP, Trump also called Matsuyama "probably the greatest player in the history of Japan," which is probably right. No word yet on whether Matsuyama taught POTUS how #TourSauce works.
