It's the middle of October, the Ryder Cup is two weeks in the past and players are still flocking to this week's India Championship on the DP World Tour. Taking place at the Delhi Golf Club in New Delhi, the India Championship welcomes some of the most notable names in the game to its grounds, giving golf fans in the country a close look at some of the best players in the world.

The $4 million event is the penultimate tournament in the lead-up to the DP World Tour's playoffs and the fourth different tournament to be held in India on the European circuit since 2008. While there have been stars to arrive in the past, perhaps none as big as Rory McIlroy, who comes with the career grand slam in tow.

"It's a significant moment because you're going to have a Hall of Famer -- he's a future Hall of Famer for sure. He's here, he's embracing this event in our country, and the scene is perfect," Anirban Lahiri said of McIlroy. "We're playing DGC; it's a historic golf course. I'm very happy to be here, to be a part of it.

"I think it's great for golf that we have such big worldwide names, stars, all the kids of the next generation idolize and gravitate towards, and I think it's very important in creating that next batch of champions. I think it's a great sign. I hope more stars like him continue to come in the future, and whatever I can do to support it, whether it's by playing and being here or by helping bring people to organize it, I'll be happy to do my bit."

In addition to McIlroy, European Ryder Cup team members Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood and Viktor Hovland as well as headman Luke Donald plan to tee it up at the diabolically tight Delhi GC. On the American side of things, former Champion Golfer of the Year Brian Harman is in the field alongside world No. 12 Ben Griffin and recent French Open winner and social media sensation Michael Kim.

Experiencing a different style of golf and a completely different culture, some of the names above have been adamant about using golf as a vehicle for travel and seeing the sights and sounds the world has to offer. In doing so, they not only expand their horizons but expand the knowledge and access to the game of those who reside in India and will be on site to take in the affairs this week.

"It's amazing. 2007 or 2008 was the last time we had such a big event. Ernie Els came and we had a host of stars," Shubhankar Sharma said. "Since then the Indian Open mostly has been very big. But to have such a big event in India, the DP World India Championship now, I hope that it continues for many years now, and to have all these players come here, it's amazing.

"It's quite surreal because I see them all the time, but it's in Europe, in America, and I know most of these guys. I was on the flight with Shane [Lowry]; he was sitting right next to me. But to see them in my country on a golf course which is, to us Indian players, iconic is amazing. I am really happy. I'm really thankful to DP World for making this event come true. You need such events in India. With a growing golf population, it only helps to grow the sport. I'm really looking forward to it."

Here are a few other reasons why the India Championship on the DP World Tour means so much this week:

Grand slam arrival

While Scottie Scheffler may be the world No. 1, there may be no bigger superstar in the game than McIlroy right now. With the green jacket and Ryder Cup in his possession along with the game that will make fans ooh and aah, the five-time major champion will play in India for the first time in his career.

It could not have come at a better time for those who will be in attendance given McIlroy's stature in the game and his consistent voicing that more tournaments like the India Championship will be on his horizon as priorities shift later in his career.

"I would say as time goes on, my schedule will get hopefully more international. Because that's what I've enjoyed doing. I've always said that," McIlroy said. "But I think over the last few years, I've enjoyed it even more. I've enjoyed the travel. I've enjoyed getting to play in front of people that I've never played in front of before.

"But it does, it fits really nicely. You know, because there is -- I'll always go back and play The Irish Open and Wentworth in September, and then you sort of have especially in non-Ryder Cup years, you've got some choices to make where you want to play, how much do you want to play, do you want to take some time off. But this event certainly fits into a nice part of the year."

Hovland's return to action

While McIlroy will draw most of the eyes -- and rightfully so -- Hovland has turned into a bit of a fan favorite in recent years as well. Open and honest about the state of his game through the valleys and peaks professional golf takes players on, the Norwegian returns to play this week after missing the final two sessions of the Ryder Cup due to a neck injury.

"At the end of the day, the course doesn't care where you're from, but at the end of the day, if you're from India, you might… just feel more comfortable, everything is more familiar," Hovland said. "I think a lot of guys, it's a long way to travel, a little jet lag, it's hot out there, it's a very challenging golf course being so narrow and different grass types and all of that. I'm sure the natives here will feel a little bit more comfortable, but at the end of the day you've got to hit the shots and make the putts, so we'll see how it goes."

Some American blood

While international players make it a habit to travel around the world and play in various golf tournaments, those from the States seldom do. Beholden to their schedules and routines that pit them in the heat of the PGA Tour schedule for eight months and utilizing the remainder of the year for the offseason, U.S. players are often content with sticking to what they know.

That is not the case for both Harman and Griffin, who make their tournament debuts this week. To Harman's credit, the left hander has added a couple more international stops to his schedule since raising the Claret Jug in 2023. He played in the Dubai Desert Classic on the DP World Tour and in Macao on the Asian Tour in 2024.

"Holding a great big trophy is an experience I'd like to have in India," Harman said.

Meanwhile, Griffin told CBS Sports this past summer that he planned to play in more international events this fall. No longer forced to play in the FedEx Cup Fall to retain his PGA Tour playing privileges and qualify for the next season's signature events, the two-time winner this season is taking full advantage of the flexibility good golf grants players.

"I eat a lot of Indian food in America," Griffin said. "I was pretty excited to come here and experience Indian food in India. That's the biggest thing in my mind.

"In America, I eat definitely a lot of different curries, a lot of different Thai food, as well. But what comes to mind the most is probably eat a lot of korma dishes in America, a lot of masala dishes, paratha. So it's fun to come over here and get to experience the true Indian food."

European Ryder Cup lore

A fourth of the European Ryder Cup team in McIlroy, Fleetwood, Hovland and Lowry have made the trip to India as well as captain Donald. Outside of a couple other names on that team in Bethpage Black, the India Championship would be hard pressed to select more popular, affable and fan friendly players from that squad.

The rare road win only heightens the anticipation and excitement around these players and so much to the tournament as a whole. And it is safe to say they will receive much warmer welcomes in India than they did in the United States, which can only help the mood.

"Obviously the last few years has been a lot of Ryder Cup and especially the last few weeks," Donald said. "What we did in New York was amazing, but yeah, back to the day job now a little bit, and excited to be here in India for the first time. I've traveled around the world quite a lot with golf but never been to India. When I had the opportunity to come, it seemed like a great opportunity, a couple weeks after the Ryder Cup, to come experience this wonderful country."