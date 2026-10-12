The DP World Tour will not allow golfers who participate in LIV Golf 2.0 to join its league during the 2027 season, according to BBC Sport. The decision comes five weeks before players must commit to the European circuit ahead of a year in which participation will dictate eligibility for the Ryder Cup.

In order to be eligible for selection to the biennial event, a European golfer must be a member of the DP World Tour. Those who continue to participate in LIV Golf will effectively forfeit their opportunity to play for the blue and gold at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, next fall.

Jon Rahm and Tyrrell Hatton were the only European players from LIV Golf to play under captain Luke Donald at Bethpage Black in 2025.

"Players need to make a choice," CEO of the DP World Tour, Guy Kinnings, told BBC Sport. "We have rules and regulations which are there to protect our tour and which our members must all abide by. Players who are not willing to comply with our rules and regulations should not be seeking to join our tour."

Last week, Rahm made his intentions clear through his lawyer, who stated that the Spaniard had no interest in moving forward with LIV Golf 2.0. Finding the terms for the new vision of the league "unacceptable," the two-time major champion is one of many players who once called LIV Golf home to have status on the DP World Tour for the upcoming season.

Other notable names who will have playing privileges on the DP World Tour in 2027, should they elect to participate, include Hatton, Tom McKibbin and Adrian Meronk, who just won the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

This past season, the DP World Tour granted conditional releases to nine players on LIV Golf. This upcoming season, the league will ask players to disclose which tours they plan to play. Should they fail to disclose future participation in LIV Golf, it will be grounds for their membership to be revoked.