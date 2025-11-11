The DP World Tour announced on Tuesday the new Rory McIlroy award, named for the first grand slam champion to hail from Europe. The award will be introduced at the start of the 2026 season and be given to the DP World Tour member who performs the best across the four major championships.

Players will compete via Race to Dubai points with the one earning the most cumulatively between the Masters, PGA Championship, U.S. Open and The Open ultimately winning the award.

"To have something named after you, that will be presented to future generations of players, is a huge honor and it is very humbling," McIlroy said. "It certainly means a lot to me because the DP World Tour was where I started my career. I've always loved playing on it and, of course, representing Europe and the Tour in the Ryder Cup."

With his win at the Masters, McIlroy became the sixth golfer in the history of men's professional golf to win all four major championships joining Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Gary Player, Jack Nicklaus and Tiger Woods. The Northern Irishman joined elite company when he slipped on his green jacket at Augusta National and does the same with the creation of the award.

McIlroy is the fifth player on the DP World Tour to have an award or trophy named after him with the others being Seve Ballesteros (Player of the Year), Harry Vardon (Race to Dubai trophy), Sir Henry Cotton (Rookie of the Year) and John Jacobs (Legends Tour Order of Merit).

"I'm incredibly proud to be the first European to achieve the career grand slam," McIlroy said. "The majors represent the pinnacle of our sport, and I hope my success can inspire other DP World Tour members to chase and achieve their own dreams for years to come. I look forward to seeing who becomes the first recipient of this new award in 2026 and it will be another very proud moment for me personally to present the trophy to them."

While McIlroy still has plenty of good golf left in front of him and perhaps additional major championship trophies to raise, the 36-year-old will be ineligible to win the award himself.