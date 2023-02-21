Dustin Johnson and Adidas have parted ways after 15 years in business together, the company confirmed to ESPN. With the split, the former world No. 1 will now longer be rocking three stripes as he leads the 4 Aces of LIV Golf.

"We've mutually agreed to part ways with long-time Adidas athlete, Dustin Johnson," Adidas Golf president Jeff Lienhart said in a statement to ESPN. "For more than 15 years, Dustin has been a great ambassador for the Adidas brand. We've had a front-row seat to see him win multiple major championships, ascend to the No. 1 ranking and cement himself as one of the best golfers in history -- all while wearing the 3-Stripes. We wish Dustin nothing but success moving forward."

A winner at LIV Golf Boston last season, Johnson ultimately went on to to win the season-long money race in addition to leading his squad, the 4 Aces, to the team championship at LIV Miami. With LIV Golf focusing on opening new revenue streams in its second season, having its Player of the Year and best golfer wear his team logo is imperative.

Johnson himself is an equity owner in the 4 Aces, and with this move now has a blank shirt with which to attract sponsorships. The two-time major champion will hope to sell space on his polo through his image and likeness similar to other sports.