Dustin Johnson 'committed to being a family' with fiancee Paulina Gretzky and two kids

Rumors have been swirling about golf's most famous (?) power couple. A few days after Paulina Gretzky deleted all of her photos with Dustin Johnson from Instagram, Johnson released a statement on Twitter insinuating that they are going through a rough patch but noting that they "are committed to being a family."

Every relationship goes through its ups and downs, but most importantly, we love each other very much and are committed to being a family. Thank you for your love and support. — Dustin Johnson (@DJohnsonPGA) September 11, 2018

The couple has been together for several years, got engaged in 2013 and were planning on getting married in 2014. They never tied the know, though, but have had two kids since then, Tatum and River.

They have mostly been a mainstay in the whirlwind of PGA Tour life, and Gretzky (yes, daughter of Wayne) has been at most of his big victories, recently alongside their children.

"I think the biggest thing for me was when me and Paulina had our son, Tatum, that was probably the biggest change in my life," said Johnson at one point last year prior to the birth of their second son. "That probably contributed to a lot of my success.

"It changes your perspective on things. For me ... him and Paulina are the most important things in my life. And golf, obviously I love to play it and it's very important, but at the end of the day, I still get to go home to them. No matter what kind of day I had, it always gets better when I see Tatum."

There is no word on whether Gretzky will show up for the Ryder Cup, which starts in two weeks.