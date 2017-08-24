Dustin Johnson fires his best opening round of 2017, one back at The Northern Trust

Remember when Dustin Johnson couldn't be beat? Johnson won three consecutive tournaments leading into the 2017 Masters, where he was the favorite. He missed that major because he fell down the stairs, but he bounced back with a strong performance at the Wells Fargo Championship in May.

His run to start the year was the stuff of legend.

DJ faced 592 golfers in the last five tournaments and lost to 3 of them. pic.twitter.com/hJZsY7R4Yw — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) May 7, 2017

But as the 2017 FedEx Cup Playoffs drew near, that started to feel like a long time ago. It seemed as if Jordan Spieth had lapped him, along with Hideki Matsuyama and even maybe Justin Thomas. Despite being in the top five on the FedEx Cup points list to go along with being the No. 1-ranked player in the world, he was coming in under the radar.

So much for that.

Johnson fired his lowest first round score of the year with a 5-under 65 at The Northern Trust on Thursday and trails leader Russell Henley by just one stroke. Johnson made six birdies and a bogey in his first 18 holes of the playoffs on Thursday.

Dustin Johnson: 7 approach shots inside 12 feet in last 10 holes. 65 is his lowest opening round score this season. #FedExCup — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) August 24, 2017

He was, as you would expect, lights out from tee to green. Johnson finished No. 1 in the field in strokes gained off the tee and No. 5 in strokes gained on approach shots. It was his usual song and dance that we maybe haven't seen in full in quite some time.

Johnson, who switched back to a Scotty Cameron putter on Thursday, has not had a bad second half of the season, unless you compare it to his first half. He's finished in the top 20 in each of his last three events, which is great until you remember that three-tournament winning streak in February and March. He's also missed a couple of cuts this summer and just generally looked off (for him).

"You know, well, today was the first time it's kind of felt, the golf swing, I was in control like I was leading into the Masters," Johnson said after his round. "I've been saying it's close and I've seen signs of it, but today was the first day where I felt like all day, I was really in control of the swing. Hit a lot of really good shots. Drove it well. Did everything really well. It's the first time in a long time I've done that."

He got locked in late, which could be a bad harbinger for the field. As Justin Ray noted above, seven of Johnson's last 10 approaches were within 12 feet. He could putt blindfolded (or change putters every round) and still win tournaments like that.

Johnson also gets a reset button with the playoffs. It's one he has taken advantage of lately. He has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last nine FedEx Cup Playoff events including a win last year at the BMW Championship.

Johnson could very easily take the event this week at Glen Oaks and take hold of the entire playoffs. One of the few holes on his outrageous resume is a FedEx Cup title, and this is a stretch that seems to crown either players riding immense heaters or the best players in the game. Johnson is often a member of both parties, and if he keeps playing like he did on Thursday, he's going to insert himself into the Player of the Year race.

Right now, Justin Thomas is probably the leading man there with four wins and a major. But Spieth has three wins and a major, and Matsuyama and Johnson both have three wins and two WGC titles. It's going to be one of the more underrated but fun storylines of the next month.

It's only 18 holes, but Johnson looked as good as he has in months. With this round of the way, he can now assert himself over the next few days as possibly the favorite for his second POY award in the last three years and his first $10 million bonus for winning the FedEx Cup.