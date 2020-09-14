On Monday, Dustin Johnson -- a three-time winner on the PGA Tour in the 2019-20 season -- won his second PGA Tour Player of the Year award, as voted on by his peers. Scottie Scheffler nabbed Rookie of the Year honors over Viktor Hovland after finishing in the top 10 at both the PGA Championship and Tour Championship to end the season.

Johnson, who through most of the first half of the season was fairly mediocre, closed with a flurry of incredible performances. He won the Travelers Championship after the PGA Tour restarted, finished runner-up at the PGA Championship and then won two of three FedEx Cup Playoff events, losing the other in a playoff to world No. 2 Jon Rahm. He also grabbed his first FedEx Cup overall and made nearly $20 million over the last month of the season.

This is Johnson's second PGA Tour Player of the Year prize in his career, also grabbing the award in 2016 when he won three times, including the U.S. Open at Oakmont. Johnson has won multiple times per year in each of the last five years. He joins Tiger Woods (11), Rory McIlroy (3), Nick Price (2) and Fred Couples (2) as the only multiple-time winners of the award, which dates back to 1990.

"On behalf of the PGA Tour, my congratulations to Dustin Johnson on being voted the 2020 PGA Tour Player of the Year by his peers, the ultimate compliment a player can receive," said PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan in a statement. "Dustin made it known throughout the season that the FedExCup was a priority and his performances in the FedExCup Playoffs were nothing short of spectacular with two wins and a playoff runner-up at the BMW Championship."

Scheffler, on the other hand, did not win at all on the 2019-20 PGA Tour season. He closed similarly to D.J., though, with top-five finishes in three of his last four events. He also led all rookies in strokes gained per round on the season as well as top 10s. And oh, by the way, he shot a 59 at The Northern Trust in August.

"Our congratulations to Scottie Scheffler on a standout rookie season that saw him excel when it mattered most, in the FedEx Cup Playoffs," said Monahan. "To follow up Korn Ferry Tour Player of the Year with being voted PGA Tour Rookie of the Year by the PGA Tour membership is an extraordinary achievement and speaks to Scottie's dedication and work ethic."

Johnson is the favorite for the upcoming U.S. Open while Scheffler had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.