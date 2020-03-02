Dustin Johnson planning to skip 2020 Olympics in Tokyo to focus on FedEx Cup

It might not end up mattering in the end, but regardless of whether the 2020 Tokyo Olympics are played, Dustin Johnson will not be there. According to Golfweek, Johnson is prepared to skip the Olympics if he qualifies. Johnson is currently the third-ranked American (the top four make it) and the No. 5 player in the world.

"At the end of the day, it's a matter of personal preference and priority," his agent told Golfweek. "As much as he would be honored to be an Olympian, the FedEx Cup Playoffs are also very important to him. Having had a few close calls in the Playoffs, he really wants to win them before his time is done and feels that he wouldn't be giving himself the best opportunity to do so if he added a lengthy international trip just prior to their beginning (and shortly after returning from two weeks in Europe)."

The first FedEx Cup Playoff event begins Aug. 13. The golf portion of the Olympics ends Aug. 2.

Johnson may not be the only player to eject from this event before all is said and done. With a compact schedule in a Ryder Cup year and the threat of coronavirus hanging over everything, it would be quite easy for any of the top players in the world to bail.

D.J. was also among those who didn't show at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. There was concern then over the Zika virus. Here's what he said at the time.

"As an athlete, I can think of no greater honor than representing the United States in the Olympic Games," Johnson said in a statement. "However, after much careful consideration and discussion with both my family and my team, I have made the decision to withdraw from the 2016 Olympic Games.

"This was not an easy decision for me, but my concerns about the Zika virus cannot be ignored. Paulina [Gretzky, Johnson's fiancee] and I plan to have more children in the near future and I feel it would be irresponsible to put myself, her or our family at risk. I believe I am making the right decision for me and most importantly my family."

No greater honor ... other than maybe winning the FedEx Cup. If the Olympics started today, the four Americans who would represent the U.S. would be Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed and Patrick Cantlay. Tiger Woods would be the second replacement behind Webb Simpson.