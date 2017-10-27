Dustin Johnson shoots 63, ready for Brooks Koepka showdown at HSBC Champions

After Brooks Koepka shot an 8-under 64 on Thursday to take the lead at the WGC-HSBC Champions, he noted that he spent a lot of the past three weeks with Dustin Johnson in Florida. What did they do? Well, they didn't talk about golf, that's for sure.

They boated, they fished and they hung out in the gym.

"I've probably seen him maybe 14 of the 21 days," Koepka said. "The other days, I was out doing my own thing; I was up in New York. You know, if we're home, we're spending most days together. I see him every day in the gym. If we're not in the gym, I'm over at his house or he comes over to mine. We're just hanging out.

"We like to relax. We like to work out. We've got the same interests, and makes it easy. To be honest with you, I don't think we've ever really talked about golf. More just laughing, having a good time and hanging out and it's nothing, bouncing ideas -- maybe when we play practice rounds, that's about the only time we ever talk about golf. When we're away, we're away and I think that's kind of one of the beauties of our friendships."

They might have to talk about golf on Saturday because those two will be paired together for the third round of the HSBC Champions after Johnson caught and surpassed Koepka with a 9-under 63 in Round 2 to slide into first place. The 63 included four straight birdies to close (and six in his final seven holes) and a back nine of 29 for the No. 1 player in the world.

Johnson got a new putter 20 minutes before his round and is using irons he said he hit once before coming to China. New equipment is apparently no problem for the world's best.

"Today, obviously I played very well today," Johnson said. "But I actually got a putter like about 20 minutes before I teed off, it's a Spider, so it's one that I've used before. I wasn't really pleased with the one I played with yesterday, so the guys here in China made me one. I got it right before I walked to the tee. I hit a few putts on the practice green with it and I was like, 'oh, this will work pretty well.' Went out and holed a lot of putts today, so kind of like it."

He holed nearly every putt coming home to the tune of that 29, but Johnson said that wasn't much different than what he was doing all day. What changed? The Spider started dropping.

"Hit it a little bit closer on the back and made a few more putts," Johnson said. "I mean, it wasn't much different. I mean, all day I played well. Never really was out of position. Never really struggling for pars or anything. I had good looks at it all day. I just rolled a few in on the back nine."

Koepka shot his own 68 to follow up that Thursday 64, but at 12 under overall, he'll trail Johnson by one going into Round 3. Koepka is three clear of Justin Rose and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, who are in third.

But the story this weekend in Shanghai will be Johnson vs. Koepka. The winners of the past two U.S. Opens teamed up at the Presidents Cup just after the season ended and are mirror images of each other in a lot of ways. Nobody exudes more "chill, brah" vibes on tour than Johnson, unless it's Koepka of course so we could see dueling 128s this weekend for the first WGC crown of the new season with no fist pumps punctuating any of it.

"We've talked about [playing together]," Koepka said. "We actually talked about it on Saturday when we played at home. I don't think we've ever actually been in contention together. It will be fun and it will be interesting."

"We live right down the street from each other, so we hang out a bunch," affirmed Johnson. "It's good, going to the gym, having somebody to work out with, pushing each other in the gym helps a lot.

"You know, it's funny, we don't really play much golf, though, at home together. We go to the gym and we hang out but we don't go to the golf course together. I think we played last Saturday; that was the first time we played in, I mean, I couldn't tell you how long. All year, probably."

They'll do so again one Saturday (and many time zones) later. This time with a lot more money on the line.

Johnson and Hideki Matsuyama have combined to win each of the past five WGC events so Koepka will have his hands full trying to unseat his workout pal this weekend in China. And if he does so? You can bet they'll talk about anything but the trophy on the trip home.