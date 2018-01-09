Dustin Johnson thinks he can win 10 times on the PGA Tour this year, and he just might

You can spot Dustin Johnson from across any golf course in the country. His swaggering walk unfolds almost inadvertently. It is almost embarrassingly arrogant, even if that isn't even close to his intention. So you can imagine what he looks like when he's beating the best players in the world by eight or more strokes in a PGA Tour event.

Johnson walked up No. 18 at the Tournament of Champions on Sunday just before securing the 17th win of his career like he'd just been paid $1.3 million to go to Hawaii for a week of golf and had his model wife waiting to kiss him off the back of the green. Maybe because ... he had.

As I laid out in Sunday's Tournament of Champions grades, nobody makes it look easier than D.J. Nobody, when they're cooking, is less frenetic or more calm. As has been spouted innumerable times, Johnson is in so many ways the perfect golfer. Body of a god, impossible swing and never gets in his own way mentally. He is as close as golf has to a well-oiled machine.

DJ passes Ernie Els and moves to #5 in career earnings with $49,703,604. He's made $20 million in the last 2+ seasons alone, which would rank 68th all time. Absurd. — No Laying Up (@NoLayingUp) January 8, 2018

When he wins, especially recently, it begs the question of how much he will win in the future. Sunday's victory was his eighth since 2016 dawned and his fifth in the last 11 months. It was also one of the most impressive given his score, the field and how outrageously simple it looked.

And still, Johnson was unimpressed with his performance at Kapalua over the weekend despite trouncing an elite field and beating U.S. Open champ Brooks Koepka (albeit an injured Brooks Koepka) by 37 strokes.

Dustin Johnson, after beating an elite field by eight strokes: "I feel like I could still improve a lot, but everything is going in the right direction." — Jason Sobel (@JasonSobelESPN) January 8, 2018

"What I did really well this week was when I did hit good shots, I made the putts," Johnson said. "My good shots were really good. I don't know, y'all would probably know better than me, but I don't think I made a putt outside of 10 feet all week. Pretty sure I didn't. Maybe a 11-footer would be the maximum.

"I hit a lot of really good shots. I just didn't hit as many as I would have liked to have hit. For me, it was the driver is what won me the golf tournament this week, because I really drove it well. I don't think I hit a bad drive all week."

There's a lot to unpack there, but Johnson's point about putting is true. Although it's important to remember that he also didn't have as many putts outside of 10 feet as he normally would because he was busy hitting 433-yard drives to three inches.

.@DJohnsonPGA won by 8 shots despite making THREE putts longer than 9 feet all week — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGC) January 8, 2018

Before the event, Johnson was asked if he thought a 9- or 10-win season was feasible. This is not a question most mortals would take head on. Four or five? Sure, your Jordan Spieths and Rickie Fowlers would humbly say that they have confidence in themselves even though five wins in a year is an historic season. D.J. though? D.J. doesn't care.

Question: We saw a five-win season last year, we have seen a couple of those recently, but we haven't sort of seen someone with nine or 10 wins since Tiger's time. Do you see someone being able to, yourself included, to be able to do a 9-, 10-win season given the depth of the Tour now?

Johnson: "I believe so. I definitely think I can. Obviously I'm going to have to play very good golf, the guys out here, as you all know, there's a lot of really good players out here on Tour and for me to do that I'm going to have to play some really good golf, but definitely capable of it."

That's not going to happen, though, right? Nobody can win 9 or 10 times in this era, right? The short answer is that it probably won't. The longer answer is that, if everything breaks perfectly and Johnson gets every break in the book ... it could.

Johnson also said in Hawaii that hurting his back at the Masters really knocked him off his game for five months. He thought he broke it, and it took much longer than he anticipated to fully regain his game.

So let's do an exercise in which we remove that five-month period following the Masters to see what Johnson's winning percentage is since winning the 2016 U.S. Open. By that math, he's played 22 times and won eight of them. That 22-tournament number is about a full season for D.J. According to him, he's won eight of his last 22 tournaments when healthy. That's absurd, and it highlights the possibilities.

We haven't really seen a full calendar year of peak D.J. (since he won a major). Even if you leave the tournaments in following his Masters fall, his winning percentage since the 2016 U.S. Open is 26 percent. That would equate to about six wins in 2018 if he plays his full, normal schedule.

It seems that Johnson has returned to his pre-2017 Masters form, though, when he was winning nearly every time out. He probably should have won the HSBC Champions in China in the fall and now this. If anyone is capable of winning 10 times in a year in this era, it's probably either him or a scorching-hot Rory McIlroy.

I don't think it's out of the question that Johnson could in fact win 9 or 10 times this year. Wouldn't that be something? Only seven men have won eight or more times in a season on the PGA Tour since World War II. It would take something pretty special from Johnson -- multiple majors and a FedEx Cup win -- to get it done, but his Tournament of Champions trophy is further proof that it's at least on the table.

"It's a good start if I want to (win eight or more times)," Johnson said. "I got off to the right start, for sure. But, yeah, I'm going to have to continue to play very good golf if I want to keep winning."