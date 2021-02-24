Just hours before Tiger Woods was involved in a serious car accident, the golf legend was giving some lessons in his craft to former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade. On Tuesday's installment of "Inside the NBA," Wade revealed that he was shooting some segments for Golf Digest on Monday, and Woods ended up being his instructor.

"He taught me a few things," Wade said. "Hopefully it will translate. But to be out there with the G.O.A.T in my eyes in that sport and being able to talk to him about Sam and Charley [Tiger's kids] and his father. It was a great day."

Wade documented what he learned from Woods on his Instagram page after playing golf with him for a day.

Woods also gave golf pointers to actor David Spade as part of the Golf Digest project.

On Tuesday, Woods was involved in a one-car accident and suffered significant leg injuries that required surgery. Following the surgery, Woods was "awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room," according to a press release from his team.

"I woke up to the news [after taking a nap on Tuesday]. Just like everybody out there, my thoughts and prayers go out to his loved ones because we all were shaken and shook at that moment, not knowing what happened with Tiger," Wade said.

Wade wasn't the only professional athlete that had plans with Woods recently. ESPN reported that the golfer was running late for a scheduled photoshoot with quarterbacks Drew Brees and Justin Herbert when the car accident occurred.