Eight ways to improve the next Tiger Woods vs. Phil Mickelson match or similar future showdown

I watched every second of the Tiger Woods-Phil Mickelson match play event in Las Vegas. Partly because it's my job but also partly because I was legitimately intrigued. Even if I didn't cover golf for a living, I likely would have tuned in (especially because it turned out to be free online). There was a lot of it I loved. Genuine moments. But a lot of it was not great and even trending toward awful.

I've already offered up a few of my thoughts in the First Cut Podcast with my guy Chip Patterson, but as I've gotten a little distance from Friday, one thing has become clear: There will likely be at the very least an attempt at a second match. In fact, if our website traffic is any indication, there might me several. Whether those include some combination of Tiger and Phil or a bigger field or just one of them remains to be seen, but I don't think the feedback will be so poor that it dissuades them from trying this entire thing again. And feedback (along with the audience numbers) is everything.

"I think we need to wait and see how people liked it or not," Mickelson told reporters. "This was really fun for me, some of the most fun I've had on a golf course being able to play with [Woods], against you, compete, side challenges."

So with that in mind, here are eight suggestions or ideas to make the entire experience better for everyone involved. Some of them come at the cost of the golfers -- and likely won't happen because of that! -- but they're things I thought of in the wake of the eight-figure match between two of the best to ever do it.

1. Make it teams, feature Lefty: The biggest conundrum with all of this is that Tiger is not good in this format. In fact, he's kind of bad. The reason that's a problem is that you have to have him (or his name, anyway) to get the crowd of people you need to make this work financially. I realize this is a suggestion that literally every other person covering golf has made, but why not put Woods and Mickelson on the same team and pit them against, like, Jordan Spieth and Tommy Fleetwood or some other young stars like that. You need Lefty to feel like he's the biggest dog in the room (even if he's not), and he can't do that when it's him against Tiger, one on one.

2. Incentivize the pool: What if -- and I realize this will never happen, ever -- the pool of money these two played for was tied to the number of people who tuned in. It would incentivize them to put on more of a show, which was my biggest problem with Friday's 22 holes. Mickelson was (sort of) vying for the spectacle side, and Woods wanted no part of that, mostly because I don't think he knows how to do it with a camera turned on him (or maybe even when it's not).

3. Change the payout structure: There are a lot of ways to get however many millions are needed to make this whole thing happen, and pay-per-view isn't the only one. Instead, why not get together with the Nevada Gaming Commission and let Woods and Mickelson have a cut of the wagered money. I don't know that the numbers would make sense, but it's another revenue stream for an event that might need a lot of them to viable. When you combine that with sponsor money if the initial viewership is big enough, you might have something to work with given how big the gambling side apparently was (according to Golfweek).

So far, the interest level and amount wagered is higher than some might think. It will be by far the most ever bet on a single match for golf, already about 8-10 times the amount wagered on non-major tournaments like the Wells Fargo Championship. Rood said the final tally come Friday could even match the amount bet year-round on the Masters. The number of actual tickets won't come close, but the bets are much larger.

4. Make the course as easy as possible: You know what I don't want to see in this format? Guys parring their brains out to win holes. I know Shadow Creek isn't exactly Carnoustie in the wind, but Mickelson noted how much he was struggling with the speeds. I don't want golfers struggling with anything. I want 25 birdies over the course of a round, not 11.

5. Make the event even more wonky: One of the issues on Friday is that at some point it just started to feel like a normal PGA Tour event. Other than Mickelson chatting up every human being within a 15-yard radius, it felt like I was watching the final round of the Memorial. That's fine, I guess, but I'm not sure it's worth the effort everyone put in. So why not lean into the bizarre side and, if you're playing teams, make it a scramble on par 5s or take away a club for every hole lost or just something that's different (a lot different) than a normal PGA Tour tournament.

6. Make the booth even more wonky ... You know what I want for a one-off event like this? I want a one-off broadcast team. While I thought Shane Bacon was tremendous on the course, I preferred hearing from Pat Perez and Charles Barkley in the booth. Make them the full-time crew and just shut them off when they get out of hand and go back to the mic'd up golfers.

7. ... or make it even more serious: Another thing that will never happen, but if you want to go the other way, the PGA of America should make Tiger and Phil play each other for Ryder Cup captaincy. How good would that be?! You'd certainly take a peek at the over on 21.5 curse words instead of not even sniffing it!

8. Get even closer: My favorite part of last week's golf was how close I was to the action. All those silly little player-caddie conversations? All those "that's good" yelps from one of the players on short putts? The cameras in the fairways? The interviews between holes? That stuff was awesome. So let's have more of it. Let's have Mickelson explain what he's going to do on a given shot and then try to do it. Let's have Tiger read a putt for us and explain how he's going to hit it and then see if he can do it. That content is unique and it creates a phenomenal user experience for folks that are tuning just to see, feel and hear what a round with Tiger or Phil might be like (which, well, is all of us).