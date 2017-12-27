Ernie Els gets invitation to be 2018 Masters honorary invitee, but has not yet qualified

Update (11:00 p.m. ET): There was some general confusion surrounding this story. Els tweeted on Christmas Eve that he got "a great Xmas present" from The Masters, which led most to believe he had received a special invite to play the 2018 Masters. On Tuesday, he clarified that he simply received an honoree invitee (although he could feasibly still qualify before next April).

"The inclusion of Honorary Invitees has been a great tradition at the Masters Tournament for many years," Augusta National chairman Fred Ridley told the AP. "This coming year the list includes Ernie Els, and we are once again excited to welcome him and all of these distinguished guests to Augusta National in April."

This essentially means Els will be a special guest of the club for that week should he not qualify. It does not, however, mean he will compete in the 2018 Masters via special exemption as previously believed.

Wanted to clarify my excitement getting an invite from @TheMasters. Work continues to qualify to compete! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 26, 2017

Original story

There are Christmas presents, there are great Christmas presents and then there is what Ernie Els got for Christmas 2017. Els, who is not currently eligible for the 2018 Masters, got a special exemption from the folks at Augusta National to play the first major of 2018.

Els' previous exemption came from winning the 2012 Open Championship, and it ran out last year when Els finished 53rd and failed to make the top 12 (which all receive an exemption for the following year).

Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 24, 2017

Els has qualified every year since 1994, but did not play in 2012 (when he won The Open). There is some precedent here, too. The Masters gave Ryo Ishikawa a Masters exemption for three straight years from 2011 to 2013.

"If I look back at the 23, 24 years here, it was, you know, how many professional golfers get the opportunity to play the Masters 23 times?" Els said after the 2017 Masters (which he thought was his last). "And having a chance to win it a couple of times was special and this tournament is just not for me. I've won a lot of events around the world, but this one just eluded me and that's fine."

Els will be 48 when the Masters starts next year. If he wins, he would be the oldest winner ever by two years.