Ernie Els receives special exemption into 2018 Masters after failing to qualify

There are Christmas presents, there are great Christmas presents and then there is what Ernie Els got for Christmas 2017. Els, who is not currently eligible for the 2018 Masters, got a special exemption from the folks at Augusta National to play the first major of 2018.

Els' previous exemption came from winning the 2012 Open Championship, and it ran out last year when Els finished 53rd and failed to make the top 12 (which all receive an exemption for the following year).

Thank you for a Great Xmas present! @TheMasters Can't wait! — Ernie Els (@TheBig_Easy) December 24, 2017

Els has qualified every year since 1994, but did not play in 2012 (when he won The Open). There is some precedent here, too. The Masters gave Ryo Ishikawa a Masters exemption for three straight years from 2011 to 2013.

"If I look back at the 23, 24 years here, it was, you know, how many professional golfers get the opportunity to play the Masters 23 times?" Els said after the 2017 Masters (which he thought was his last). "And having a chance to win it a couple of times was special and this tournament is just not for me. I've won a lot of events around the world, but this one just eluded me and that's fine."

Els will be 48 when the Masters starts next year. If he wins, he would be the oldest winner ever by two years.