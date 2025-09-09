It's the DP World Tour's flagship event, and all of its stars are licking their chops seeking to get their hands on the 2025 BMW PGA Championship. Welcoming the best players on the DP World Tour again, Wentworth will serve as the site where the top players from across the pond will duke it out this week.

The BMW PGA Championship has crowned deserving champions like Billy Horschel, Ryan Fox, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry in recent years, and it will serve as the site where the European Ryder Cup team will be sent off to New York for the biennial match-play event against the Americans. In fact, 11 of the 12 players representing Europe will tee it up at the BMW PGA Championship with Sepp Straka serving as the outlier as he recently welcomed a child into the world.

This is nothing new for the Europeans, who went through a similar preparation process two years ago to a successful result. Most of the team played well alongside one another as Luke Donald positioned potential pairings in the same tee times across the first two rounds. Jon Rahm suggests something similar will be in store this year.

"It's tricky because, obviously, I want to do well in the event and prepare, but obviously we need time to get together in the afternoon and dinner during the week; the earlier, the better," Rahm said. "I wouldn't be surprised if like in the past, Ryder Cup teammates played together this week and spent some more time together on the golf course, as well. But I wouldn't say too much, right."

While all eyes are rightfully on the European team that consists of recent Irish Open winner Rory McIlroy, recent Tour Championship winner Tommy Fleetwood in addition to the likes of Rahm, Hatton, Lowry, Robert MacIntyre, Ludvig Åberg, Viktor Hovland and a few more, there are other notable names to round out this field.

Recently named vice captain Alex Noren looks for his second win in his last three starts as the Swede continues to find his footing on the professional circuit. Patrick Reed, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Rai, Corey Conners, Ryan Gerard and a slew of others from LIV Golf and the PGA Tour have made the trips as well and will make for another must-watch BMW PGA Championship on the DP World Tour.

2025 BMW PGA Championship odds, field

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jon Rahm (11/2): Rahm has yet to enter the winner's circle in 2025 as it was his consistency that carried him to his second straight individual crown on LIV Golf. Winning the team championship as well alongside Hatton and others, the Spaniard's form is not in question. After missing last year's tournament, Rahm returns to Wentworth where he has finishes of 2nd, T2 and 4th in three trips.

Rory McIlroy (11/2): Far and away, McIlroy is experiencing the best putting campaign of his playing career. Gaining nearly +0.70 strokes on the greens per round, the Northern Irishman has rolled into four victories this year including last week at the Irish Open. In a field of this caliber, McIlroy's iron play may need to take a slight step forward, but it has at Wentworth before -- like in 2014 when he won and from 2018-24 when he finished inside the top 10 in each playing of the tournament.

Tommy Fleetwood (9-1): Fleetwood now has the monkey off his back in the United States, but he was asked about the monkey on his back in England in his pre-tournament press conference. Without a win in his native lands, the Englishman look to check another accomplishment off his to-do list. Playing the best golf of his life, Fleetwood will look to get himself into true contention at the BMW PGA Championship which he has not done as often as his counterparts.

Ludvig Åberg (16-1): Shortly after being selected for the 2023 Ryder Cup team, Åberg ascended into the 54-hole lead in his first BMW PGA Championship appearance. Backtracking for a top 10 finish, the Swede returns riding a subtle wave of form. The 25-year-old has three top 10s in his last five starts and has starting to find his touch on and around the greens, which was not the case earlier in the summer.

Tyrrell Hatton (16-1): The 2020 champion hasn't done much since The Open as he finished his LIV Golf season with three straight finishes outside the top 20. He returned to action at the Irish Open where he was met with another lackluster start, but Wentworth has been kind to Hatton in the past. A winner already and a runner-up finisher in his last appearance in 2023, he could not ask for a better get-right spot.

Joaquin Niemann (20-1)

Matt Fitzpatrick (22-1): Would not be surprised if Fitzpatrick finds the pay dirt come Sunday. The Englishman may have missed the Tour Championship, but he has been one of the most consistent players in the world ever since the PGA Championship. He has a pair of quality starts on the DP World Tour at the British Masters and the European Masters, and he will just need to drive it a hair better to turn those contention runs into a win.

Viktor Hovland (22-1): The putter is beginning to heat up, his short game is holding steady, and Hovland was the second-best iron player behind only Scottie Scheffler on the PGA Tour in 2025. Weirdly, it was his driver which held him back, but the Norwegian has also made in-roads in recent tournaments with the big stick in hand leading to a T7 at the BMW Championship and T12 at the Tour Championship. He has back-to-back top-five finishes in his last two starts at Wentworth.

Aaron Rai (27-1)

Robert MacIntyre (30-1): MacIntyre has never fared too well at Wentworth, but he has also never arrived as this version of himself. Improving by the year and taking a massive leap in 2025, the Scotsman contended in major championships, found a strand of consistency and turned into an elite professional golfer. He's rock steady throughout the bag and rolled the rock beautifully throughout the FedEx Cup Playoffs.

Shane Lowry (30-1): Lowry's iron play remains the envy of his peers, but it is the rest of the game which holds the keys to the kingdom. He is without a top 10 finish since his close call at the Truist Championship as his short game has surprisingly fallen off and his driver has gone wayward. The good news is he put a new driver in the bag at the Irish Open and saw immediate result and he put together his best driving performance since the Florida Swing. He hasn't finished outside the top 20 in this tournament since 2016 and won it back in 2022.

2025 BMW PGA Championship prediction

McIlroy is in form but more importantly he is engaged. After sleeping through the FedEx Cup Playoffs, the world No. 2 has reestablished the bounce in his step as noted by his playoff victory at the Irish Open where he avenged his close call from a season ago. McIlroy faces a similar opportunity this week as he fell to Billy Horschel in a playoff in last year's championship after failing to make birdie on the par-5 finisher in regulation. He's driving the ball like he did before the PGA Championship and putting as effectively as ever. At a comfortable place like Wentworth, McIlroy will be able to use both to separate himself from the pack. Prediction: Rory McIlroy (11/2)