European Tour renames event 'Shot Clock Masters' as it tests new rules format

When it came out last week that the European Tour would be experimenting with a shot clock in 2018 in Austria, I was delighted. I still am, although now I'm perplexed at how everything went down. Formerly the Lyoness Open, the event will actually now be called the 2018 Shot Clock Masters. Like, that's the official name of an event on the European Tour.

According to a release by the European Tour, there will be a shot clock on every shot.

In accordance with this official policy, each player in the 120-man field will have 50 seconds for the first player in a group to play any given shot, 40 seconds for subsequent players. Players will incur a one-shot penalty for each bad time incurred and these will be shown as a red card against their name on the leaderboard. Each player will have the right to call two 'time-outs' during a round which will permit them twice the usually allotted time to play the shot.

Time outs in golf!

"The 2018 Shot Clock Masters will be a fascinating addition to our schedule next year," European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said. "Not only will it help us combat slow play and reduce round times, it is also further evidence of our desire to embrace innovation."

I have a lot of questions, but chief among them is what the Euro Tour is going to do for title sponsorship considering the name of the tournament. Are they going to get Big Watch in on this or try to sign the company that makes shot clocks for basketball games? This will be a great experiment, but it could also take away from the game a little bit. We'll find out next June 7-10 in Austria.