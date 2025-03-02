Ryan Peake's life has changed. It's hardly the first time, but with his dramatic one-stroke victory at the 2025 New Zealand Open, the Australian has punched his ticket into the 2025 Open at Royal Portrush. Peake secured the title thanks to an 8-foot par putt on the 72nd hole to avoid a four-way playoff with Jack Thompson, Ian Snyman and Kazuki Higa.

"I've just changed my life," Peake said fighting back tears. "This is what I do. I want to be here and just play golf. [My] story is what it is, but I'm just out here playing golf."

While golf has always been a passion for Peake, his life took a turn after his junior golf days. Joining the outlawed Rebels motorcycle gang in Australia, Peake went down a different path and served five years in jail due to an assault conviction at age 21.

Rebuilding his life and golf game, the now-31-year-old received his Australasian tour card in 2024-25 and now has his first professional victory to show for it. The win opens even more doors for Peake, who earned his Asian Tour membership with the win and put himself in contention for the Australian order of merit and a DP World Tour card.

"It's life-changing; this morning, I woke up four shots behind … now I'm a member of the Asian Tour, an [Australian] Tour winner, second on the [Australian] order of merit and chasing down a European Tour card," Peake said. "[A lot] has changed."

Peake began the final round four strokes off the pace of 54-hole leader Guntaek Koh. A final-round 66 was just enough to upend the frontman as Peake took the lead on No. 13 and never looked back.

"It's probably something I'll reflect a little after," Peake said. "Subconsciously, I'm obviously proud of myself, proud for the things that I'm doing for my family and my friends. But I'm also proud of where I've come from as well. I've still got lots of friends, love and support. I can change my actions, but I still am who I am."