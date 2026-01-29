It is not often that five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is nervous, but nerves are what he expressed Tuesday when speaking with the media La Jolla, California, ahead of his return to the PGA Tour. Getting the hard part out of the way, Koepka was able to focus on golf alone Thursday as he signed for an opening 1-over 73 at the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open.

"[I was nervous] just because I care," Koepka said. "I think I've fallen back in love with the game. And honestly, watching my son play a little bit and wanting to be able to see him watch me, or I guess want him to watch me play well and realize how much this game's given me, how fun it is and how cool it is to just be out here."

Koepka's score positions him 11 strokes behind first-round leader Justin Rose, who blitzed the North Course at Torrey Pines with a stellar 10-under 62. As for those who played on the more difficult South Course, like Koepka, Seamus Power was the low man with a 7-under 65. Power and Koepka will face a less stern test on Friday as the North Course was more than three strokes easier than the South Course in Round 1.

Not only did Koepka's return mark his first start on the PGA Tour (not including major championships) since the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, but Thursday saw him take his first competitive reps since the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in early October 2025. As such, some form of rust was inevitable as he played alongside Max Homa and Ludvig Åberg.

"I felt like it was pretty good," Koepka said. "I struck it really well. I didn't hit enough fairways. If I was able to get to the back of the ball, I felt like I hit a good quality shot. Didn't really make any putts besides 18 right there. Yeah, it felt good. It's been a while since I played competitive golf, so I like the way I'm playing. I just need to kind of play my way into it."

For Koepka, it came off the tee and on the greens as he struggled to consistently position himself in the short grass, carding a single birdie despite giving himself a handful of quality looks. The 35-year-old started with a sweet-looking swing into the par-4 1st, where his approach left him 10 feet for an initial birdie that was not meant to be.

Koepka hit his first four greens in regulation as he battled the right off the tee and put a bogey on the scorecard along the coast on the par-4 4th, where he required three putts from just about 50 feet. A missed opportunity came on the accessible par-5 6th as Koepka caught a ride on the par train as he rounded the turn in 1 over.

He did well to get through a difficult stretch of the golf course unscathed and arrived at the par-5 13th with a real chance to get back to even. After lashing a fairway wood out of the rough and short of the green, Koepka was on the receiving end of an unfortunate break as his third settled long of the green, leaving him a difficult up-and-down. Unable to save par, Koepka drifted to 2 over.

The bogey may have brought another square to Koepka's scorecard, but it was also followed by fluid, compact swings. Koepka split his last two fairways and four greens in regulation. His second into the par-5 finisher sizzled through the green, leaving him another difficult scramble opportunity that he cashed in on to return to 1 over.

All in all, Koepka did not appear that far off. He was required to be defensive on most of his birdie putts as he left himself looks from above the hole. The breaks did not necessarily bounce his way, either. As the round progressed, he settled into his own. He remained patient and composed, and the good news is it will only get easier from here on out -- both because his play will take place on the North Course on Friday and because the noise surrounding his return should only get quieter.

"[I'm appreciating] everything," Koepka said. "Just the opportunity to be out here. I think that's the main thing. Just being out here and seeing how quickly this has all kind of come together. It's kind of blown my mind, and I'm just grateful to be out here and have a chance to compete with these guys."