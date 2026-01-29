Xander Schauffele enters as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. The world's sixth-ranked golfer was a gold medalist at the 2021 Olympics. Schauffele, 32, who has 13 professional wins, including 10 on the PGA Tour, registered his last tour win at the Baycurrent Classic last October. He defeated fellow American Max Greyserman by one stroke. The Farmers Insurance Open 2026 gets underway at 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego.

The tournament will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,765 yards. Schauffele is the +1300 favorite (risk $100 to win $1300) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other favorites include Ludvig Aberg at +1700; Patrick Cantlay at +2000, Cameron Young at +2200, and Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama at +2500. Brooks Koepka is a +5500 longshot in his return to the PGA Tour after recently leaving LIV Golf, while the defending event winner, Harris English, is at +3500 to utilize in golf bets. Before making any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks, you need to see the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.

Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge.

Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers. You can only see them here.

Top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks

One of Kannon's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions: He's completely fading Ryan Gerard, who is going off to 30-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.

"Gerard won the Barracuda Championship last season for his first PGA Tour victory," Kannon said. "He really is a very good young player that is beginning to make quite a bit of noise in the golf world -- especially with back-to-back runner-up finishes to begin the season, at the Sony Open and again last week at The American Express. He's played well at Torrey Pines before and has so at the correlated courses as well -- but with his near misses in his last two starts, his prices have dropped significantly and expectations have risen. Gerard was 80-1 to win the Sony, 65-1 to win the American Express, and now here, on a much more difficult test, he is 30-1. Certainly the form is excellent but I wonder if we are elevating him too much, too quickly, and because of that, I will definitely stay away from him this week and possibly go against him in a head-to-head matchup if I can find the right one." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.

How to make 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks

Kannon has revealed his best bets, and it's a surprising golfer going off at around 40-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.

What are the best bets for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field

See the full Farmers Insurance Open picks, best bets and predictions here.

(odds subject to change)

At FanDuel



Xander Schauffele +1300

Ludvig Åberg +1700

Patrick Cantlay +2000

Cameron Young +2200

Si Woo Kim +2500

Hideki Matsuyama +2500

Maverick McNealy +2700

Jason Day +2700

Chris Gotterup +2700

J.J. Spaun +2700

Ryan Gerard +3000

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Harris English +3500

Will Zalatoris +3500

Samuel Stevens +4000

Michael Thorbjornsen +4000

Wyndham Clark +4000

Jake Knapp +4000

Keegan Bradley +4000

Nicolai Højgaard +4000

Matt McCarty +4000

Adam Scott +4000

Rasmus Højgaard +4500

Pierceson Coody +4500

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Justin Rose +5000

Max Homa +5000

Alex Noren +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Sahith Theegala +5000

Akshay Bhatia +5500

Marco Penge +5500

Garrick Higgo +5500

Brooks Koepka +5500

Davis Thompson +7000

Denny McCarthy +7000

Johnny Keefer +7000

Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000

Andrew Novak +7500

Aaron Rai +7500

Alex Smalley +7500

Haotong Li +7500

Thorbjørn Olesen +7500

Kevin Yu +8000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000

Michael Brennan +8000

Richard Hoey +8000

Mac Meissner +8000

Keith Mitchell +8000

Doug Ghim +10000

Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000

Vince Whaley +10000

Tony Finau +10000

Jordan Smith +10000

Ricky Castillo +10000

Eric Cole +10000

Aldrich Potgieter +10000

Tom Kim +10000

Jesper Svensson +10000

Max McGreevy +10000

Matt Wallace +10000

Kristoffer Reitan +10000

S.H. Kim +10000

Billy Horschel +10000