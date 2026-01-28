Farmers Insurance Open 2026 odds, picks, predictions, props: Expert fades Ryan Gerard at Torrey Pines
SportsLine golf expert Brady Kannon just locked in his PGA Tour best bets for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open in San Diego
Xander Schauffele enters as the odds-on favorite to win the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. The world's sixth-ranked golfer was a gold medalist at the 2021 Olympics. Schauffele, 32, who has 13 professional wins, including 10 on the PGA Tour, registered his last tour win at the Baycurrent Classic last October. He defeated fellow American Max Greyserman by one stroke. The Farmers Insurance Open 2026 gets underway at 12:10 p.m. ET on Thursday from Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) in San Diego.
The tournament will be played on a par-72 course measuring 7,765 yards. Schauffele is the +1300 favorite (risk $100 to win $1300) at FanDuel Sportsbook. Other favorites include Ludvig Aberg at +1700; Patrick Cantlay at +2000 Cameron Young at +2200, and Si Woo Kim and Hideki Matsuyama at +2500. Brooks Koepka is a +5500 longshot in his return to the PGA Tour after recently leaving LIV Golf. Before making any 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks, you need to see the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions and best bets from golf expert Brady Kannon.
Kannon is an elite golfing betting handicapper with more than 30 years of experience in the industry. He's hit eight major outright winners since 2013, and hit six PGA winners, including 110-1 longshot Harris English at the Farmers Insurance Open, in 2025. In the fall of 2022, he hit outright winners in three consecutive weeks: Russell Henley (40-1), Tony Finau (18-1) and Adam Svensson (150-1). Last season, he hit Hideki Matsuyama (22-1), Harris English (110-1), Ludvig Aberg (25-1), Ben Griffin/Andrew Novak (25-1) in New Orleans, Tommy Fleetwood at the Tour Championship (14-1) and Hideki Matsuyama (20-1) at the Hero World Challenge.
Now, Kannon has focused his attention on the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open field and locked in his best bets and top sleepers. You can only see them here.
Top 2026 Farmers Insurance Open expert picks
One of Kannon's 2026 Farmers Insurance Open predictions: He's completely fading Ryan Gerard, who is going off to 30-1. He's avoiding him in outright bets and advises to go against him in head-to-head bets as well.
"Gerard won the Barracuda Championship last season for his first PGA Tour victory," Kannon said. "He really is a very good young player that is beginning to make quite a bit of noise in the golf world -- especially with back-to-back runner-up finishes to begin the season, at the Sony Open and again last week at The American Express. He's played well at Torrey Pines before and has so at the correlated courses as well -- but with his near misses in his last two starts, his prices have dropped significantly and expectations have risen. Gerard was 80-1 to win the Sony, 65-1 to win the American Express, and now here, on a much more difficult test, he is 30-1. Certainly the form is excellent but I wonder if we are elevating him too much, too quickly, and because of that, I will definitely stay away from him this week and possibly go against him in a head-to-head matchup if I can find the right one." See who Kannon is backing at SportsLine.
How to make 2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks
Kannon has revealed his best bets, and it's a surprising golfer going off at around 40-1. He's a perfect course fit, and anyone who backs him could hit it big. You can only see who it is at SportsLine.
What are the best bets for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, and which overlooked golfer shoulder you target? Check out the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Brady Kannon's top picks for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, all from the expert who nailed four outright winners last season.
2026 Farmers Insurance Open odds, field
(odds subject to change)
At FanDuel
Xander Schauffele +1300
Ludvig Åberg +1700
Patrick Cantlay +2000
Cameron Young +2200
Si Woo Kim +2500
Hideki Matsuyama +2500
Maverick McNealy +2700
Jason Day +2700
Chris Gotterup +2700
J.J. Spaun +2700
Ryan Gerard +3000
Taylor Pendrith +3000
Harris English +3500
Will Zalatoris +3500
Samuel Stevens +4000
Michael Thorbjornsen +4000
Wyndham Clark +4000
Jake Knapp +4000
Keegan Bradley +4000
Nicolai Højgaard +4000
Matt McCarty +4000
Adam Scott +4000
Rasmus Højgaard +4500
Pierceson Coody +4500
Patrick Rodgers +5000
Justin Rose +5000
Max Homa +5000
Alex Noren +5000
Max Greyserman +5000
Sahith Theegala +5000
Akshay Bhatia +5500
Marco Penge +5500
Garrick Higgo +5500
Brooks Koepka +5500
Davis Thompson +7000
Denny McCarthy +7000
Johnny Keefer +7000
Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen +7000
Andrew Novak +7500
Aaron Rai +7500
Alex Smalley +7500
Haotong Li +7500
Thorbjørn Olesen +7500
Kevin Yu +8000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +8000
Michael Brennan +8000
Richard Hoey +8000
Mac Meissner +8000
Keith Mitchell +8000
Doug Ghim +10000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart +10000
Vince Whaley +10000
Tony Finau +10000
Jordan Smith +10000
Ricky Castillo +10000
Eric Cole +10000
Aldrich Potgieter +10000
Tom Kim +10000
Jesper Svensson +10000
Max McGreevy +10000
Matt Wallace +10000
Kristoffer Reitan +10000
S.H. Kim +10000
Billy Horschel +10000