The West Coast Swing is finding its stride as 147 players travel to one of the most scenic golf courses on the PGA Tour schedule. Both the North Course and the South Course will welcome golfers to Torrey Pines for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open, where 10 of the top 20 players in the Official World Golf Rankings will compete for the third title of the young season.

Not included among those names inside the top 20 is perhaps the biggest of all this week: Brooks Koepka. Making his first start on the PGA Tour since the 2022 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play, the 35-year-old returns to the league following four seasons with LIV Golf.

Able to return to the PGA Tour through the newly created Returning Member Program, Koepka is required to play a full PGA Tour schedule while also being on the outside looking in when it comes to signature events. As such, the five-time major champion will become a fixture in these full-field tournaments; he is not only making his PGA Tour return this week at Torrey Pines, he has already committed to next week's WM Phoenix Open and the Cognizant Classic.

Koepka's inclusion in the field also means two additional spots were added to round out threesomes.

While Koepka looks to ease back into a normal playing schedule, players like Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young will also be making their season debuts. The two went in opposite directions in 2025 as Schauffele missed being included in the Tour Championship field for the first time in his career, and Young nabbed his first career victory at the Wyndham Championship.

Both players starred for the U.S. team at the Ryder Cup and will look to roll their momentum into the new year alongside the likes of reigning champion Harris English, U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and teammate J.J. Spaun, plus Europeans such as Justin Rose and Ludvig Åberg and Sony Open winner Chris Gotterup.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open schedule

Dates: Jan. 29 - Feb. 1

Location: Torrey Pines Golf Course (South Course) — San Diego, California

Par: 72 | Yardage: 7,765 | Architect: William Bell

Purse: $9,600,000

2026 Farmers Insurance Open field, odds

Xander Schauffele (15-1)

Ludvig Åberg (17-1): The young Swede acquitted himself nicely at Torrey Pines last season as he led the Farmers Insurance Open for most of the tournament before becoming ill over the weekend. He exacted revenge a couple of weeks later by winning the Genesis Invitational on the same golf course. Åberg was forced to withdraw from the American Express last week due to illness, but he appears up to the challenge to return to competition at a golf course where he knows his game will translate.

Si Woo Kim (24-1): Kim may be the best ball striker in the world among players not named Scottie Scheffler. The 54-hole leader at the American Express, the four-time PGA Tour winner fell flat in the middle of his round and was ultimately upended by the world No. 1. Still, the result counted for his second straight quality outing to open up his campaign, and he seeks to move his game to a bigger, brawnier test that is Torrey Pines. He has two top 25 finishes in his last three appearances but has not finished inside the top 10 in eight career starts.

Chris Gotterup (29-1): He continues to show that, when the wind starts blowing, and a hair of creativity and shot shaping are required, he can stand tall. Gotterup claimed the third win of his PGA Tour career in as many seasons at the Sony Open, and he should be licking his lips at trying his hand at Torrey Pines, where he finished inside the top 25 during his lone prior trip. In possession of plenty of power and finesse, the right-hander has the goods to keep the momentum rolling on the mainland.

Jason Day (31-1)

Harris English (31-1)

2026 Farmers Insurance Open picks