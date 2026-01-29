The third event of the PGA Tour season brings some of the world's best to famed Torrey Pines in San Diego, California, for the 2026 Farmers Insurance Open. Headlining the field this week is Brooks Koepka, who is making his first PGA Tour start in four years after leaving for LIV Golf.

Koepka was reinstated earlier this year in a surprisingly quick fashion after getting his release on Dec. 23, 2025, becoming the first star to return to the PGA Tour since LIV Golf launched.

Koepka spoke Tuesday about his return decision, pointing multiple times to his family situation and highlighting the role Tiger Woods played in his comeback. He also opened up about the nerves he felt, not for the actual golf itself but the reactions he may receive from fans and players, as well as having to get through that first press conference.

With that out of the way, Koepka can now focus on playing golf, which has always been where he's comfortable. Koepka has serious work to do to climb the rankings and get himself into the signature events on the PGA Tour schedule this season, and that "grind," as he called it, begins on Thursday against a strong field.

Playing with Koepka this week are Ludvig Åberg, who withdrew with an illness last week, and Max Homa; that trio tees off at 12:32 p.m. ET on Thursday and 1:38 p.m. on Friday. Other notables in the field this week include Xander Schauffele, J.J. Spaun, Harris English, Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Rose, Jason Day, Cameron Young and Patrick Cantlay.

They will all be looking to remind Koepka of the strength of the Tour by keeping him out of the winner's circle in his return event, while Brooks has his sights set on making a statement that he's back and still a major threat.

Here's how you can watch Koepka, Schauffele and the rest of the stars contend with Torrey Pines this week.

2026 Farmers Insurance Open TV schedule

All times Eastern

Round 1 - Thursday

Round 1 starts: 12:10 p.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. -- ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Afternoon TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 2 - Friday

Round 2 starts: 12:10 p.m. [Tee times]

PGA Tour Live: 12-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 12-3 p.m. -- ESPN, Fubo (Try for free)

Live TV coverage: 3-7 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Live streaming: 3-7 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Radio: 1-7 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 3 - Saturday

Round 3 starts: 11 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 11 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6:30 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6:30 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio

Round 4 - Sunday

Round 4 starts: 10:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Live: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. -- PGA Tour Live

Early TV coverage: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, Fubo (Try for free)

Early streaming: 1-3 p.m. on NBC Sports App

Live TV coverage: 3-6 p.m. on CBS, Paramount+

Live streaming: 3-6 p.m. on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App

Radio: 1-6 p.m. -- PGA Tour Radio