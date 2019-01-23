Farmers Insurance Open odds, picks 2019: Projected Tiger Woods finish from dialed-in computer model

The 2019 Farmers Insurance Open is loaded with value across the betting board. Twelve of the top 20 golfers in the Official World Golf Rankings will tee it up at this week's tournament, which gets underway Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in California. This is the 67th Farmers Insurance Open and the 52nd consecutive year it's been played at Torrey Pines. Jon Rahm, the 2017 champion, is the Vegas favorite at 10-1, while Tiger Woods, who's won this event seven times, is going off at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Before locking in any 2019 Farmers Insurance Open picks of your own or entering any PGA DFS tournament on sites like FanDuel or DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the field for the Farmers Insurance 2019 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even sniff the top 10.

Woods is making his 2019 PGA Tour debut this week at Torrey Pines, a course where he has won on eight different occasions, including the 2008 U.S. Open. The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion enters this week's PGA Tour event as the No. 13 golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings after an extremely successful 2018 campaign that saw him record seven top-10 finishes, including his 80th career PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship.

However, Woods' last Farmers Insurance Open victory came all the way back in 2013. He also finished last season ranked 82nd in greens in regulation percentage (67.40) and 127th in driving accuracy percentage (59.35), which could cause trouble this week at Torrey Pines. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Farmers Insurance Open field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Xander Schauffele, an 18-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Schauffele enters the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open playing as well as any golfer on the PGA Tour. He earned his third career PGA Tour victory earlier this season at the World Golf Championships-HSBC Champions after shooting all four rounds under par. He also finished on top of the leaderboard in his most recent start at the Sentry Tournament of Champions. Those two victories have launched Schauffele to 1st place in the FedEx Cup standings and he enters this week's tournament as the No. 6 ranked player in the Official World Golf Rankings.

Despite missing the cut in his first three starts at the Farmers Insurance Open, the 25-year-old has reason to believe that he can find himself in contention on Sunday. Schauffele enters this week's event ranked inside the top 15 in both scoring average (69.930) and birdie average (5.13). Schauffele's ball-striking is of extremely high quality and that should leave him with ample birdie opportunities that allow for low numbers at a tournament where the average winning score has been 11-under par the last eight years.

Also, the model says five additional golfers with 2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds of 18-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Farmers Insurance Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Jon Rahm 10-1

Tiger Woods 12-1

Jason Day 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Rory McIlroy 14-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Marc Leishman 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Charles Howell III 28-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1