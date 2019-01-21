Farmers Insurance Open odds, picks 2019: Projected Tiger Woods finish from proven computer model

The PGA Tour returns this week with a star-studded field at the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open, which tees off Thursday. Many of the world's top golfers will compete at Torrey Pines Golf Course this week in hopes of being crowned champion, including Tiger Woods. Jon Rahm, the 2017 champion, enters the Farmers Insurance Open as the Vegas favorite at 10-1, followed closely by Rory McIlroy at 12-1 in the latest 2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds. And if you want to back Woods, he's going off at 14-1. Before locking in any 2019 Farmers Insurance Open picks of your own or entering any PGA Tour DFS tournaments on sites like FanDuel and DraftKings, be sure to check out the predictions and projected leaderboard from the team at SportsLine.

SportsLine's prediction model, which was built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has nailed four of the past eight majors entering the weekend and called Tiger Woods' deep run in the PGA Championship despite being a 25-1 long shot. The model has also been spot-on early in the 2018-19 PGA Tour season. It was all over Rahm (12-1) at the 2018 Hero World Challenge, projecting him as a top contender from the start. It also correctly predicted Brooks Koepka's (9-1) victory at the 2018 CJ Cup earlier this season. Anyone who has followed the model is up big.

Now that the field for the Farmers Insurance 2019 is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. One huge shocker the model is calling for: Woods, an eight-time winner at Torrey Pines and one of the top Vegas favorites, stumbles this week and doesn't even sniff the top 10.

Woods is making his 2019 PGA Tour debut this week at Torrey Pines, a course where he has won on eight different occasions, including the 2008 U.S. Open. The seven-time Farmers Insurance Open champion enters this week's PGA Tour event as the No. 13 golfer in the Official World Golf Rankings after an extremely successful 2018 campaign that saw him record seven top-10 finishes, including his 80th career PGA Tour victory at the Tour Championship.

However, Woods' last Farmers Insurance Open victory came all the way back in 2013. He also finished last season ranked 82nd in greens in regulation percentage (67.40) and 127th in driving accuracy percentage (59.35), which could cause trouble this week at Torrey Pines. He's not a strong pick to win it all and there are far better values in this loaded Farmers Insurance Open field than the 14-1 premium he's commanding.

Another surprise: Gary Woodland, a 28-1 long shot, makes a serious run at the title. He has a much better chance to win it all than his Farmers Insurance Open odds imply, so he's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Woodland has been tearing it up to start the new PGA Tour season. He has already recorded four top-10 finishes in six official PGA Tour events and he enters the Farmers Insurance Open 2019 full of confidence, ranking in the top 15 on the PGA Tour in greens in regulation percentage (78.26), birdie average (5.43) and scoring average (69.865). He has all the tools necessary to climb up the Farmers Insurance Open leaderboard in a hurry.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with 2019 Farmers Insurance Open odds of 20-1 or longer make a strong run at the title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

So who wins the 2019 Farmers Insurance Open? And which long shots stun the golfing world? Check out the odds below and visit SportsLine now to see the full Farmers Insurance Open projected leaderboard from the model that nailed the winners of four golf majors.

Jon Rahm 10-1

Rory McIlroy 12-1

Jason Day 14-1

Justin Rose 14-1

Tiger Woods 14-1

Tony Finau 18-1

Marc Leishman 20-1

Xander Schauffele 20-1

Patrick Cantlay 25-1

Rickie Fowler 25-1

Charles Howell III 28-1

Gary Woodland 28-1

Jordan Spieth 33-1