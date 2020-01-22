Farmers Insurance Open predictions, odds 2020: Brandt Snedeker, Xander Schauffele picks from PGA insider

Justin Rose will try to become the fourth back-to-back winner at the Farmers Insurance Open when he tees it up at Torrey Pines starting Thursday. The Englishman, who is among the favorites this week at 16-1 according to the latest 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds, held off a late charge from Adam Scott to win by two strokes last year. He would join Tiger Woods (12-1), Phil Mickelson (100-1) and J.C. Snead as golfers to win consecutive times.

Rose was the first winner since Ben Crane in 2010 to start the week on the North Course. He will begin on the South Course this week, along with local favorites like Rickie Fowler (20-1), Xander Schauffele (16-1) and Mickelson when the first 2020 Farmers Insurance Open tee times take place on Thursday at 12 p.m. ET.

This time around, Johnson wants no part of Schauffele, one of the top Vegas favorites at 16-1. In fact, he says Schauffele has a history of struggles at his home event. Schauffele, from nearby La Jolla, has been the runner-up in three of his last six PGA Tour starts, but he tied for 25th at the Farmers last year and missed three cuts previously.

Johnson is tuned in to the game of Brandt Snedeker, who has finished in the top three at the Farmers five times and won it twice. The 32-year-old was third on Tour last season in shots gained around the green and eighth in sand saves with 109 in 175 tries (69.3 percent). Snedeker has finished in the top 20 in two of his four starts in 2020, shooting 69-66 on the weekend to tie for 12th at 6-under at the Sony Open in tough conditions his last time out.

The golf expert also has been paying close attention to Hideki Matsuyama, and Johnson knows he has finished in the top five in three of his last five starts. The 27-year-old from Japan was third in shots gained tee to green last season and ninth in FedEx Cup points. Matsuyama has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 23rd and owns five career Tour victories. He tied for third at Torrey Pines last year and finished second to Tiger Woods at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October.

