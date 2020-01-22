Farmers Insurance Open predictions, odds 2020: Phil Mickelson, Xander Schauffele picks from PGA insider

The PGA Tour's top players tee up on the Torrey Pines North and South courses this week at the 2020 Farmers Insurance Open. Several of golf's elite players will make their 2020 debuts in San Diego, including Tour Championship winner Rory McIlroy (13-2). The 2020 Farmers Insurance Open field also will include Jon Rahm (15-2), who got his first PGA Tour victory at this tournament three years ago and now has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 3.

Other former winners in the field include San Diego native Phil Mickelson (100-1), who has won here three times, and two-time Farmers champs Jason Day and Brandt Snedeker, who are both 40-1 in the latest 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds. Before you make any 2020 Farmers Insurance Open picks of your own, be sure to check out the PGA Tour predictions from SportsLine's resident golf insider, Sal Johnson.

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Tiger Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Brooks Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off major victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top. McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

At last month's Sony Open, Johnson picked Cameron Smith as one of the long shots who could come through, and the 26-year-old won in a playoff for his second Tour victory. Johnson also has covered countless tournaments at Torrey Pines and had the inside scoop on last year's Farmers Insurance Open, selecting Rose as one of his best bets to win. The Englishman proved him right, finishing at 21-under to win by two strokes. In 2017, he also predicted that Jon Rahm could break through at Torrey Pines, and the Spaniard won his first PGA Tour title.

This time around, Johnson wants no part of Schauffele, one of the top Vegas favorites at 16-1. In fact, he says Schauffele has a history of struggles at his home event. Schauffele, from nearby La Jolla, has been the runner-up in three of his last six PGA Tour starts, but he tied for 25th at the Farmers last year and missed three cuts previously.

Johnson has watched Mickelson for many years and knows the five-time major winner can feed off the local crowd. The lefty won his first Tour event at Torrey Pines and has 44 PGA Tour victories, including the Farmers in 1993, 2000 and 2001. Mickelson, a 100-1 long shot according to the current 2020 Farmers Insurance Open odds, still has distance off the tee, ranking 19th on Tour last season at 306.3.

The golf stats expert has also witnessed the recent surge of Tony Finau, who comes in at 30-1 Farmers Insurance Open odds 2020, but is 14th in total strokes gained and has four eagles in 18 rounds. He tied for 14th at The American Express last week, equaling a course-record with birdies on seven of the last nine to shoot a second-round 62. The 30-year-old has won just once on the PGA Tour, but is 12th in driving distance at 314.2 yards.

Johnson will also have his eye on a massive long shot who finished strong at Torrey Pines last year. This unheralded player ranks high in scrambling, which is critical to taming Torrey Pines' small greens, and he also is strong with the putter. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

