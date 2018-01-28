Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods gets Matsuyama on Sunday

Alex Noren leads the Farmers Insurance after 54 holes, but he has a pack of big-time golfers right on his heels going to Sunday at Torrey Pines. Noren (-11) will be chased by J.B. Holmes (-9), Jason Day (-8), Justin Rose (-8), Tony Finau (-8) and Jon Rahm (-7) in the final round.

Before those guys tee off, tough, Tiger Woods will play his first final round since the 2015 Wyndham Championship where he shot 70 and nearly won.

He will go off with Francesco Molinari and Hideki Matsuyama early in Round 4 following his 72-71-70 start. At 3 under, Woods starts eight strokes back of Noren's lead. If the trend continues, we'll get a 69 out of Woods on Sunday. That would be a great cap to what has been a terrific first start back.

Here's a look at all the pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round.

Farmers Insurance Open tee times -- Sunday

All times Eastern

Tee No. 1

11:05 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Cameron Smith, Chris Kirk

11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, J.J. Henry, Robert Garrigus

11:25 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Rory Sabbatini

11:35 a.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Harris English, Kevin Tway

11:45 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Cameron Davis, Russell Knox

11:55 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Martin Flores, Retief Goosen

12:05 p.m. -- Brandon Harkins, Brendan Steele, Keegan Bradley

12:15 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, Corey Conners

12:25 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, Emiliano Grillo

12:35 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Luke List, Marc Leishman

12:45 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Justin Rose, Jason Day

12:55 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler

1:05 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Ryan Palmer, J.B. Holmes

Tee No. 10

11:05 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee

11:15 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama

11:25 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Cody Gribble, Keith Mitchell

11:35 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Brice Garnett

11:45 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Chesson Hadley

11:55 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, James Hahn, Ted Potter Jr.

12:05 p.m. -- Bill Haas, Jimmy Walker, John Huh

12:15 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Ben Silverman, Si Woo Kim

12:25 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Cameron Tringale

12:35 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover

12:45 p.m. -- Julian Suri, Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel

12:55 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Camilo Villegas, Sean O'Hair

1:05 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray

You'll be able to catch the end of Tiger Woods' round live on CBS with TV coverage slated for 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also simulcast it live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.