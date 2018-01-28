Farmers Insurance Open tee times, pairings: Tiger Woods gets Matsuyama on Sunday
Big Cat gets two elite ball-strikers in the final round at Torrey Pines on Sunday
Alex Noren leads the Farmers Insurance after 54 holes, but he has a pack of big-time golfers right on his heels going to Sunday at Torrey Pines. Noren (-11) will be chased by J.B. Holmes (-9), Jason Day (-8), Justin Rose (-8), Tony Finau (-8) and Jon Rahm (-7) in the final round.
Before those guys tee off, tough, Tiger Woods will play his first final round since the 2015 Wyndham Championship where he shot 70 and nearly won.
He will go off with Francesco Molinari and Hideki Matsuyama early in Round 4 following his 72-71-70 start. At 3 under, Woods starts eight strokes back of Noren's lead. If the trend continues, we'll get a 69 out of Woods on Sunday. That would be a great cap to what has been a terrific first start back.
Here's a look at all the pairings and tee times for Sunday's final round.
Farmers Insurance Open tee times -- Sunday
All times Eastern
Tee No. 1
11:05 a.m. -- Nick Watney, Cameron Smith, Chris Kirk
11:15 a.m. -- Patrick Reed, J.J. Henry, Robert Garrigus
11:25 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman, Charles Howell III, Rory Sabbatini
11:35 a.m. -- Tom Lovelady, Harris English, Kevin Tway
11:45 a.m. -- Kyle Stanley, Cameron Davis, Russell Knox
11:55 a.m. -- Kevin Streelman, Martin Flores, Retief Goosen
12:05 p.m. -- Brandon Harkins, Brendan Steele, Keegan Bradley
12:15 p.m. -- Jon Rahm, J.J. Spaun, Corey Conners
12:25 p.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Talor Gooch, Emiliano Grillo
12:35 p.m. -- Tony Finau, Luke List, Marc Leishman
12:45 p.m. -- C.T. Pan, Justin Rose, Jason Day
12:55 p.m. -- Michael Kim, Gary Woodland, Beau Hossler
1:05 p.m. -- Alex Noren, Ryan Palmer, J.B. Holmes
Tee No. 10
11:05 a.m. -- Tom Hoge, Adam Hadwin, Danny Lee
11:15 a.m. -- Tiger Woods, Francesco Molinari, Hideki Matsuyama
11:25 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Cody Gribble, Keith Mitchell
11:35 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Maverick McNealy, Brice Garnett
11:45 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Phil Mickelson, Chesson Hadley
11:55 a.m. -- Bud Cauley, James Hahn, Ted Potter Jr.
12:05 p.m. -- Bill Haas, Jimmy Walker, John Huh
12:15 p.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Ben Silverman, Si Woo Kim
12:25 p.m. -- Robert Streb, Hunter Mahan, Cameron Tringale
12:35 p.m. -- Roberto Diaz, J.T. Poston, Lucas Glover
12:45 p.m. -- Julian Suri, Brandt Snedeker, Billy Horschel
12:55 p.m. -- Sung Kang, Camilo Villegas, Sean O'Hair
1:05 p.m. -- Nick Taylor, Grayson Murray
You'll be able to catch the end of Tiger Woods' round live on CBS with TV coverage slated for 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. ET. You can also simulcast it live on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App.
