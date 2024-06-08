Father's Day is approaching -- you can always mark it by when the U.S. Open is on the calendar -- and there are plenty of directions you can go if you need a golf-related gift for the dad in your life. Whether one is trying to improve their swing, their look on the course or how they carry your clubs, there are a bevy of top-tier options out there for the golf fan in your life.

In fact, there is perhaps no sport out there in which more new gear, technology, teaching tools and accoutrements are created on an annual basis. There's always something new for golf fans to purchase, and they are often inundated with those options while watching on TV or reading about the sport online. In fact, there's even an annual merchandise show convention for these exact items.

While this is not intended to be an exhaustive list of golf products, it is a compilation of some our staff has tried out or been eyeing over the last few months. It's a mix of recommendations and notable items that you and yours can use to step up their game on the course ... until it's time to refresh the collection a year from now.

Let's take a look at some of the best golf finds for your father as his special day approaches.

Garmin Approach S70 watch ($650 | Garmin): I've only had this watch for a few days, and so far I love it. One thing I've been working on a lot in my own golf game is using the right front and back numbers on approach shots, and the Approach S70 is built for this very thing. I cannot wait to get it in play on the course as my go-to device for yardages and keeping track of my score and stats.

The watch does everything you have come to expect from Garmin, including great statistics on things like sleep, heart rate, weather, body battery and running statistics. Additionally, it has "43,000 full-color CourseView maps of golf courses from around the world, offers a club recommendation based on wind, elevation, your swing data and more, gives a new shot dispersion chart that shows what hazards may be in play depending on your club choice and helps you know how far each shot is truly playing with yardage adjusted for elevation changes as well as environmental conditions."

Titleist Vokey SM10 wedges ($189 | Titleist): In my own personal path to improvement in golf, the SM10 wedges have added probably more value than anything else other than the TSR2 driver. The SM10s offer "a lower, more attacking flight in that feels amazingly solid at impact with SM10." I can attest to this and would also recommend a Titleist fitting in your area. It helped me know which clubs I should be in, and with how many different options Titleist offers -- not to mention the tour chrome, nickel, jet black and raw finishes -- this was a helpful first step.

Puttr smart putting green ($599 | Puttr): This AI-powered putting mat is fun for both dads and their young kids (or at least it has been for mine). You can practice putting by playing games where your score is kept online and compared to other players. Or you can play in-person games against other golfers. The Puttr motto is that they "make practice fun with single and multiplayer games for the beginner, weekend warrior or professional." I have found this to be true, and I appreciate that storage is easy and it does not take up much room.

ABC Classic-Fit Golf Short 7" or 9" ($98 | Lululemon): Good golf shorts are difficult to come by, but this pair from Lululemon in both 7" inseam and 9" inseam is terrific. I just got done wearing them on a recent golf trip, and they're perfect for both on the course and going out for beers or dinner afterward. These shorts feature stretch elastic panels on the waistband, front pockets (with a hidden phone sleeve on one side), a mall drop-in pocket on the right-hand side for golf tees and back pockets with snap closures fit a phone and score cards. Highly recommend them for this summer.

Kradul 9.5" 14-Way Lux Hybrid Stand Bang ($279.99 | Kradul): One of the most versatile and eye-catching bags on the market, the clean look of the Lux Hybrid works on its own but also provides the opportunity for your father to customize the removable front decoration panel to make it his own. This can be used while walking, pushing or riding in a golf cart, and it stands on its own without a pedal. There is easy access for his personal electronics, a waterproof valuables pocket (the vegan leather exterior is perfect for rainy climates) and an insulated hydration pocket that will keep his drinks (whether ice water or adult beverages) cold throughout his round. This top-of-the-line model is available in two sizes (7.5") and two colors (fossil as pictured, tar) but presently on backorder. Kradul has other stand and cart bags that can be delivered before Father's Day. For frequent players, the sport model stands up to the harshest conditions.

Costa Rinconcito sunglasses ($220 | Costa): You may have noticed Tiger Woods wearing Costa's Diego frames recently. We prefer the Rinconcito as it is a bit more fashion-forward, but both styles offer a variety of color options -- for the frames and lenses -- from which your father can choose. The polarized lenses can be customized for your specific needs be it low light, very bright sunlight or something in between. And most frames -- there are 89 different options for sunglasses alone -- can be utilized with a prescription, which can be applied while purchasing through an extremely easy process. While Costa is frequently marketed toward fishing and water sports, they make great glasses for any outdoor athletic activity. The style pictured are Rinconcito in Matte Atlantic Blue with Gray Silver Mirror Polarized Polycarbonate lenses.

TRUE customizable LUX dad hat ($55 | TRUE linkswear): Available in four styles (canvas, ripstop, LUX tech, LUX dad hat) consisting of 17 color options with eight different patches, there are 136 different hats you can customize for your father. TRUE released its first shoe in 2010 and has only expanded its product line since. Their craftsmanship is always top quality, and their now-iconic "dead golfer" logo can usually be seen wherever you tee it up.

B. Draddy Liam Polo ($110 | B. Draddy): The perfect polo for basically any occasion. Whether walking 18 holes in the summer heat, firing up the grill or looking to cool off at a rooftop happy hour, the Liam offers the versatility and style for your father to look and feel his best no matter the situation. In a closet filled with golf polo after golf polo, the Liam is the one we always find ourselves reaching to wear.