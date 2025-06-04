It's always obvious for golf fans when Father's Day is approaching because it's lined up perfectly on the calendar with the U.S. Open. Whether you are shopping for yourself or the loved ones in your life, there are a variety of directions you can go when choosing golf-related gifts for the father or father figure in your life.

Trying to improve your stroke around the green? Looking for more comfortable clothes to wear on the course (or the couch)? Seeking something to spruce up the living room or man cave? How about some accessories that work everywhere from the board room to the locker room? No matter the goal, there are a bevy of top-tier gift options out there for the golf fan in your life.

In fact, there is perhaps no sport out there in which more new gear, technology, teaching tools and accoutrements are created on an annual basis than golf. There's always something new for fans to purchase, and they are often inundated with those options while watching on TV or reading about the sport online. (There's even an annual merchandise show convention for these exact items!)

While this is not an exhaustive list of golf products by any means -- an encyclopedia would be required for that -- we have compiled some of our staff favorites, items we have been eying over the last few months. It's a mix of recommendations and notable items that you and yours can use to step up their game on the course ... until it's time to refresh the collection a year from now.

Let's take a look at some of the best golf finds this summer.

ABC Classic-Fit Golf Short ($98 | Lululemon): Available in two lengths (9", 7") and five colors, these shorts are water-resistant (UPF 40+) featuring a stretch fabric that is streamlined to create breathing room. One of the two front pockets contains a hidden phone sleeve, and there is also a small drop-in pocket on the right side for golf tees. As the summer months approach and your golf pants get put away until the winter, stocking your closet with a few pairs of these shorts will only make your on-course experience more comfortable.

Logo Sport Polo Short Sleeve Updated Fit ($98 | Lululemon): Available in 10 styles (sized from XS to XXL), this trending polo has been pro-approved by Lululemon ambassadors Min Woo Lee and Max Homa. The sweat-wicking fabric offers UV protection that will keep you cool in the summer months, and a unique No-Stink Zinc addition to the fabric that inhibits the growth of odor-causing bacteria and keeps you free of smells -- even if you're grabbing lunch after 36 holes. It is also constructed with minimal seams, allowing golfers to avoid any chafing risks that may come with similar tops. Stock up on multiple styles and get cookin'.

OZ.1 / OZ.1i Putters ($449 / $499 | L.A.B. Golf): From the makers of the uber-popular DF3, which can be found everywhere from the PGA Tour to your local course, the brand new OZ.1 features a tour-inspired design on an all-aluminum putter that plays as well as it looks. Standing for "Lie Angle Balance," the brand is focused on reducing the challenges created by greens the world over, and that is exactly what it has succeeded in doing with the OZ.1 and its cousin, the OZ.1i, which features a steel insert for $50 more. The stock versions have three different shaft lengths from which to choose, or you can completely customize each putter to your liking -- physically and visually. Whether the OZ.1 is an upgrade to the DF3 depends on the individual player, but it is striking to see on the green, operates like an absolute dream and feels great on follow through. This may wind up being the best new putter of 2025.

Cool Hand Luke Polo ($105 | B. Draddy): I am a sucker for a long sleeve polo in those cool summer mornings and evenings -- even more so as the season transitions into the fall. The Cool Hand Luke is perfect for any occasion whether it is a nice dinner, a night out on the town or a weekend tee time as this polo is as versatile as it is stylish. Dress it up or dress it down, it does not matter, this polo will get you where you need to go.

Everyday Vest ($170 | B. Draddy): There is nothing quite like a reliable vest that can be worn anywhere and everywhere. That is exactly what the Everyday Vest is best for as it can be used as a layering piece for chilly morning walks or a statement piece (depending on the color of choice). The nauti color option gives fathers the opportunity to wear it with just about anything on the golf course, and it serves as a nice backup plan in case you get stuck in one of those summer storms.

The Watch Wallet 2 ($210 | Discommon Goods): You don't need to be Mark S. to change your watch before going to work -- particularly on the course. Whether it's a Rolex, a Seiko or a Casio, damaging a piece of hardware across 18 holes is an unnecessary risk -- especially if you have a GPS watch or range finder to strap on your wrist instead. Given its impact-absorbing foam and tweed inner, The Watch Wallet 2 provides you with some piece of mind whether you want to bring your jewelry with you or leave it in your locker. It's large enough to hold a passport, too, so if you get lucky enough to play St. Andrews, you're good to go.

The Wallet 3.0 ($110 | Discommon Goods): No one wants to lug around an entire wallet while playing 18, which makes The Wallet 3.0 a perfect companion. So slim that you will hardly notice it in your golf pants -- nor will anyone else looking for a crease -- this stitch-free carrying case is extremely durable and keeps your cards snug. It'll also draw some gaze whether you're paying at the beverage cart or buying a round at the 19th.

MCC Plus4 Align Max grips ($14.99 | Golf Pride): Every golfer is always closer to needing to regrip their clubs than they'd like to admit, and you can help out this year with a fresh set that will also help him be a more consistent player. That's where Golf Pride's new Align Max grips come in. The raised ridge running down the back of the grip gives you a distinct feel that allows for more consistent club face awareness by knowing you're set up square when you've got your hands in the right position. The split design, with a firm cord in the upper hand and a soft rubber for the lower, provide better feel and control through the bag. This version is available in both standard and midsize with one color option, but the MCC collection offers a much wider variety, including a limited edition version supported by Steph Curry.

Golf: The Iconic Courses by Frank Hopkinson (Hardcover $34.70 | Amazon): Golf fandom does not only consist of smacking drivers and tapping putters outdoors. We spend hours a week -- days a year -- watching the best in the world at the best courses in the world. This comprehensive book offers us an opportunity to place a piece of these spectacular, challenging venues in our own homes. From Amen Corner at the Masters to the Swilcan Bridge at St. Andrews, "Golf: The Iconic Courses" takes you on a breathtaking tour of venues at which every golfer dreams playing. The stunning photography allows the reader to feel the beautiful and challenge of these courses like never before, and the oversized book appears substantial on a coffee table, desk or bookshelf. This is a must-have for golf enthusiasts at home or the office.