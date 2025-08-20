The 2025 Tour Championship may not have the most players in the field, but it does have the most to play for all season, at least in terms of money. While the prize fund for the FedEx Cup finale has been trimmed with the change in the playing format, there is still $40 million on the line this week and $10 million of which will go to the eventual champion.

In years past, FedEx Cup champions like Scottie Scheffler took home $25 million from the roughly $83 million prize pool, but the stakes remain high. Justin Rose and Scheffler himself each collected $3.6 million for their wins at the St. Jude Championship and the BMW Championship and could see just about three times that amount hit their bank accounts should they hit the lowest number of shots again this week.

While $10 million represents a decrease in the top prize, it would still more than double 25 of the 30 players season earnings as only Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, J.J. Spaun, Sepp Straka and Russell Henley have earned north of $10 million in 2025 coming into the Tour Championship.

Three of the players would see their career earnings more than double even with seven of the top 20 players on the all-time (!) career earnings list teeing it up at East Lake this season. With the playing field level at the onset of the tournament, young players like Jacob Bridgeman and Chris Gotterup could see their lives change should they string together four of their best rounds of the season.

Providing even further context, CBS Sports dissected just how much $10 million would mean to each participant in the Tour Championship. Looking at golfers' career on-course earnings -- excluding past FedEx Cup winnings, as those are considered bonuses -- the prize money becomes even more meaningful for some.

Importance of winning the Tour Championship

Here's what winning $10 million would meant to each golfer remaining in the FedEx Cup chase.