Five sleepers and an expert pick to win the FedEx Cup Playoffs

With the FedEx Cup Playoffs starting this week, it's time to look ahead to the Tour Championship at East Lake and see who could score the $10 million bonus for taking first prize. The last two years have produced elite champs (Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth), but there are a few players lurking who could steal the show.

I defined a "sleeper" as anybody who is currently in the top 30 but is not a huge name or a bigger name currently outside the top 30 who needs to play his way into the top 30 to make it to East Lake. With those criteria, let's look at a few golfers I think can and will make some noise this postseason.

Charley Hoffman (11th in FedEx Cup standings): This one is based on feel more than anything. I love the way Hoffman is playing down the stretch. He has two top-three finishes in his last three starts, and it will be difficult for him to not qualify for the Tour Championship. Hoffman is a guy who almost always falls short of East Lake (his season usually ends at the BMW Championship, other than in 2015 when he finished T22 at the Tour Championship), but his head start on the rest of the field this year portends well.

Rory McIlroy (44th): I know, I know, McIlroy is not a sleeper to anyone who pays attention to golf, but I'm including him on this list because he's currently well outside the top 30 and because he's the defending champion at East Lake. Interestingly, McIlroy's strokes gained numbers this year (2.03) would rank third on the PGA Tour behind Rickie Fowler and Dustin Johnson if he had enough starts to qualify. Both of those players have had at least one win, and I have to think McIlroy's W column will catch up if he keeps hitting it like he has been.

Francesco Molinari (31st): Speaking of strokes gained phenomenons, Molinari is No. 4 right now, and he doesn't get talked about at all. He also might be a big game hunter as he finished T6 at The Players Championship and T2 at the PGA Championship. There are certainly worse bets than him taking home the $10 million.

Kevin Chappell (30th): The Texas Open champion has four top 10s on the year, and he lost the Tour Championship last year to Rory McIlroy in a playoff. He has three top 15s in his last seven starts, and it's pretty easy to see him going on a ball-striking heater like Billy Horschel rode in 2014 to two playoff wins and millions and millions of dollars.

Kevin Kisner (9th): He might be the least-talked about top 10 player on the FedEx Cup points list in recent memory, but his game backs up his standing (he's No. 8 on the PGA Tour in strokes gained). He's only missed two cuts this calendar year, and he doesn't have to do a lot to get into that coveted top-five position going to East Lake where a win guarantees you the $10 million prize. He's made it to the end in each of the last two years, but struggled in both events.

My pick to win the FedEx Cup is the No. 5 player in the standings right now, Rickie Fowler, because he's No. 1 on the Tour in strokes gained and the wins have yet to catch up. I think they will down the stretch. However, any one of these five players could throw a massive wrench in that pick over the next five weeks.

Regardless, it's always fun when golfers are vying for a $35 million purse over the course of four tournaments, and this playoff format almost always delivers tremendous drama. I expect more of the same this time around.