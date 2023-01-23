Adam Scott has become the latest player to commit to Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's TMRW Golf League (TGL). Joining the two founders, as well as Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas, Scott is slated to be the first international player to participate in the Monday night simulator league that is set to begin in January 2024.

"Tiger pushed golf to a standard that was never seen before, and guys are continuing to push forward. Now, in the position that he's in, for him to stand up and take a voice for the PGA Tour, I think that's really strong," Scott told Sports Illustrated. "We never saw much 'side-taking' from Tiger during his career. That's fair enough, he was a competitor and he was interested in what he was doing. Now, he's showing his feelings on things. Creating something like TGL with Rory is just another example of how he is having an impact on the game. Certainly when Tiger goes in on something, it's going to have an impact no matter what."

Scott's inclusion in TGL will be his latest chapter alongside Woods. The 42-year-old has been witness to some of Woods' greatest accomplishments having come up in the same era but is certainly not without his own. Winning the 2013 Masters, Scott got the better of Woods later that summer at The Barclays.

The following season, Scott rose to world No. 1, usurping Woods and ultimately holding the top spot for 11 weeks. In total, Scott has earned 31 professional victories, 14 of which reside on the PGA Tour with the latest coming at the 2020 Genesis Invitational which Woods hosts. At this point in his career, Scott understands his best golf may be behind him, but that has not hindered his star power.

"I've seen an uptick in simulator golf when I travel outside of the United States, especially through Asia," Scott said. "There are tournaments with thousands of entrants playing against each other...Seeing how quickly it's been picked up overseas, TGL will really compliment everything I'm seeing and it will have a huge impact certainly with the names that are behind it.

"I think this is a really great opportunity for me at this point in my career, I really like the fact that it's drawing the biggest names so far, and that I was able to wrangle my way in with these superstar players."

The TGL will feature six teams of three PGA Tour players and a schedule that includes 15 regular season matches. Players will hit full shots into simulators while short game shots will take place in front of fans in a new arena built on the campus of Palm Beach State. Matches are expected to last two hours long as TGL aims to harness the excitement behind up-tempo golf. With 13 spots still remaining to be announced, more big names are sure to follow.