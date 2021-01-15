Two-time major champion Angel Cabrera was arrested in Brazil on Thursday and is awaiting extradition to Argentina for five years' worth of charges revolving around abuse and violence.

Here's the AP with details.

Cabrera, a past winner of both the Masters and the U.S. Open, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper-class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name. It described him only as a 51-year-old Argentine Two federal police officers based in Rio separately confirmed to The Associated Press that Cabrera was the man arrested. Both agreed to give the information only if granted anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the topic publicly. The police statement said the arrest was authorized by Brazil's top court and the man would be held until his extradition to Argentina. Officials in Argentina have charged the suspect with assault, theft, illegal intimidation and repeated disrespect to authorities, the statement said.

This is certainly not the first time allegations have swirled around the 2009 Masters champion. In 2017, he was under investigation for causing injuries to an ex-partner named Cecilia Torres Mana. The evidence, as purported by his ex-partners, is difficult to read through, and it seems like it's going to be a long and arduous road for Cabrera in the weeks and months ahead as he awaits trial.

Cabrera, who recently qualified for the PGA Tour Champions and has played events on that circuit, turns 52 later this year. He won the 2007 U.S. Open at Oakmont and the 2009 Masters at Augusta National. He has just one other PGA Tour win in a career that has seen him finish in the top 10 at 10 different major championships. He has not made a cut at a major since 2016.