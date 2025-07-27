Former top amateur Lottie Woad wins Women's Scottish Open in professional debut on LPGA Tour
The former No. 1 amateur in the world proved she's ready to go shot for shot with the best in the game
Lottie Woad announced her arrival on the LPGA Tour in incredible fashion this weekend at Dundonald Links. Shooting a final-round 68 to finish 21 under at the 2025 Women's Scottish Open, Load claimed a decisive victory in her professional debut.
Woad led the tournament wire-to-wire, taking a share of the first-round lead with a 67 on Thursday before jumping into solo first with a 65 on Friday. Though she faced some pressure Sunday from Hyo Joo Kim, who joined her in a tie atop the leaderboard after making six birdies in her first 11 holes, Woad was able to produce a pair of birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 to push back in front.
Fighting to stay at the top, @LottieWoad hits this beauty of an approach 🤩— LPGA (@LPGA) July 27, 2025
Tune in now on @CNBC. pic.twitter.com/vAcK3Ws05h
Kim reached 20 under, one back, after a birdie of her own on No. 14, but a pair of bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes pushed her two back of Woad's lead. With a two-shot advantage on the 18th, Woad wrapped up her first professional win in style by throwing a dart at the pin to set up a closing birdie, earning a three-stroke victory over Kim.
Ladies and gentleman, @LottieWoad 👏— LPGA (@LPGA) July 27, 2025
Tune in on @CNBC to watch her finish. pic.twitter.com/PZ2cZJsfCh
Woad missed out on a playoff at the Evian Championship by one shot in her final start as an amateur, immediately following that up with a win in her first start as a pro in Scotland. The former Florida State star and No. 1 amateur in the world was expected to be competitive early in her LPGA career, but she exceeded those expectations by beating a strong field in Scotland.
Woad is the first player to win in her LPGA Tour debut since Rose Zhang in 2023, and she will collect a $300,000 winner's check for her efforts.