Lottie Woad announced her arrival on the LPGA Tour in incredible fashion this weekend at Dundonald Links. Shooting a final-round 68 to finish 21 under at the 2025 Women's Scottish Open, Load claimed a decisive victory in her professional debut.

Woad led the tournament wire-to-wire, taking a share of the first-round lead with a 67 on Thursday before jumping into solo first with a 65 on Friday. Though she faced some pressure Sunday from Hyo Joo Kim, who joined her in a tie atop the leaderboard after making six birdies in her first 11 holes, Woad was able to produce a pair of birdies on Nos. 13 and 14 to push back in front.

Kim reached 20 under, one back, after a birdie of her own on No. 14, but a pair of bogeys on the 15th and 16th holes pushed her two back of Woad's lead. With a two-shot advantage on the 18th, Woad wrapped up her first professional win in style by throwing a dart at the pin to set up a closing birdie, earning a three-stroke victory over Kim.

Woad missed out on a playoff at the Evian Championship by one shot in her final start as an amateur, immediately following that up with a win in her first start as a pro in Scotland. The former Florida State star and No. 1 amateur in the world was expected to be competitive early in her LPGA career, but she exceeded those expectations by beating a strong field in Scotland.

Woad is the first player to win in her LPGA Tour debut since Rose Zhang in 2023, and she will collect a $300,000 winner's check for her efforts.