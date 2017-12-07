Former tournament champion Rory McIlroy will play 2018 Honda Classic

We haven't seen or heard from Rory McIlroy in a few months. He is recovering from a year-long rib injury and prepping his body and his game for 2018. McIlroy is expected to play in the Middle East in January on the European Tour to start 2018, and he told No Laying Up recently that he wants to play a packed schedule next year.

It sounds like that's exactly what he's going to do. McIlroy recently committed to the Honda Classic, and preceding that event he will play in the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Open at Riviera. He'll also play the Valspar Championship and Arnold Palmer Invitational in the lead up to the 2018 Masters.

McIlroy won the Honda Classic in 2012 and nearly won it again in 2014 when he lost in a playoff. He has never played the Valspar Championship or Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

This is going to be an incredibly intriguing year for the soon-to-be-29-year-old McIlroy. With four majors and 13 PGA Tour wins, he has a chance to touch off one of the historic under-30 careers in PGA Tour history. Of course, he also went winless in 2017 with much of that due to his rib injury.

Will his body bounce back next season? Will he be able to fix the holes in his short game? Will he snag that green jacket and reclaim his rightful throne from Dustin Johnson and others atop the golf world? There's a lot that's up in the air for McIlroy, but one thing is for certain. He's going to play a lot so we're likely going to get answers to those questions early and often in 2018.