Fort Worth Invitational odds 2018: Colonial picks from the same model that predicted 4 PGA majors

The PGA Tour is heading to Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, this week for the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational. Texas native Jordan Spieth is the Vegas favorite at 9-1, followed by Jon Rahm at 14-1 and Justin Rose at 18-1.

SportsLine's prediction model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, nailed the 2018 Masters, predicting the career-defining victory for Patrick Reed entering the weekend. It also nailed the Masters and U.S. Open last year, calling wins for Sergio Garcia and Brooks Koepka entering the weekend. Then, it was all over Spieth at the 2017 British Open from the start and called his third major victory with three rounds to play.

Now that the field for the 2018 Fort Worth Invitational is locked, SportsLine simulated the event 10,000 times and the results were surprising.

One huge surprise the model is calling for at the Fort Worth Invitational 2018: Jimmy Walker, a 28-1 long shot, make a serious run at the title. He's a target for anyone looking for a huge payday.

Walker, who began this season with three straight missed cuts, enters the Fort Worth Invitational playing his best golf of the year. He has finished sixth or better in three of his past four starts and has been able to put up low numbers recently thanks to his 4.07 birdie average, which ranks 24th on the PGA Tour.

Another curveball: Kevin Kisner, the 2017 champion, fails to defend his title and is shut out of the top five.

Also, the model says four additional golfers with odds of 25-1 or longer will make a deep run at the Fort Worth Invitational title. Anyone who bets on these underdogs could hit it big.

Jordan Spieth 9-1

Jon Rahm 14-1

Justin Rose 18-1

Webb Simpson 18-1

Rickie Fowler 20-1

Matt Kuchar 25-1

Aaron Wise 28-1

Adam Scott 28-1

Jimmy Walker 28-1

Patrick Cantlay 30-1

Brooks Koepka 33-1

Bryson DeCahmbeau 33-1

Charl Schwartzel 33-1

Jason Dufner 33-1

Zach Johnson 35-1