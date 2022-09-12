The two-week PGA Tour "offseason" is over, and the scramble for FedEx Cup points begins anew on Thursday when the 2022 Fortinet Championship tees off in Napa, Calif. This will be the tournament's seventh edition at Silverado Resort and Spa, on the North Course designed by Robert Trent Jones Jr. and redone by World Golf Hall of Famer Johnny Miller in 2011. Max Homa, who won this event last season and went on to finish fifth in the FedEx Cup standings, headlines the field, along with 2021 Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama. The Fortinet Championship field is loaded with California natives, including fan favorite Rickie Fowler, 2021-22 Rookie of the Year nominee Sahith Theegala and 2019 Fortinet winner Cameron Champ. Homa shot 7-under 65 on Sunday to finish 19 under and edge Maverick McNealy by one stroke last season at Silverado. Points will be critical, with the FedEx Cup Playoffs reduced from 125 to 70 qualifiers at the end of this season.

Homa and Matsuyama are the 14-1 favorites in the latest Fortinet Championship odds, with Corey Conners (16-1) right behind. McNealy (28-1), Cameron Davis (28-1), Theegala (28-1) and Taylor Pendrith (28-1) are the only other golfers shorter than 30-1 in the Fortinet Championship 2022 field. Before locking in any 2022 Fortinet Championship picks, be sure you check out the PGA Tour predictions and best bets from golf insider Patrick McDonald.

After spending time at FanSided and NBC Sports EDGE, McDonald joined CBS Sports as a golf writer in the spring of 2022. Now covering the sport from a broader perspective, McDonald still likes to dip his toes into the betting pools on a weekly basis on the PGA Tour.

He takes a measured approach to his outright selections and finished the 2021-22 season up 42 units on those plays, having hit Cameron Smith (22-1) at the Tournament of Champions, Hudson Swafford (250-1) at The American Express, Joaquin Niemann (70-1) at the Genesis Invitational and Justin Thomas (66-1) live at the PGA Championship.

Now, McDonald has studied the 2022 Fortinet Championship field and is locking in his best bets, top sleepers and favorites to avoid. You can head to SportsLine now to see all of his 2022 Fortinet Championship picks and predictions.

Shockingly, McDonald is fading Conners, even though the Canadian's ball-striking skill should be a good fit for a course like Silverado. The 30-year-old was second on tour in greens in regulation and 13th in strokes gained tee-to-green last season. Still, he had just four top-10 finishes in 25 tournaments. That's mostly because he was 131st in strokes gained around the green and 136th putting. He also was 78th in driving distance, and it's usually the big hitters who have success here. He last played this event in 2019 and has one top-25 finish in three tries.

On the other hand, the expert saw the balanced approach Homa used to win the 2021 Fortinet and is eager to see if he can do it again. Homa was second in the field in strokes gained tee-to-green, and he was 24th in that category for the season. The 31-year-old ranked 57th in strokes gained around the green and was 27th or better in every other category. Homa was 110th in greens in regulation, but he still ranked 23rd in scoring average (69.972) and 40th in birdie average (3.94 per round). He finished in the top 25 in 15 of 24 tournaments in 2021-22. See who else to pick here.

Before this week's PGA Tour event in Napa, McDonald has locked in his best bets for the 2022 Fortinet Championship. They include a massive longshot to win who is priced well into triple-digit odds. You can only see all of the expert's picks at SportsLine.

So which 2022 Fortinet Championship picks should you target? Where does all the betting value lie for Fortinet Championship 2022? Check out the odds below, then visit SportsLine to see Patrick McDonald's top prop picks for Fortinet Championship 2022, all from the expert who ended last season up 42 units on outright plays.

See full Fortinet Championship 2022 picks, best bets, and predictions here.

Max Homa 14-1

Hideki Matsuyama 14-1

Corey Conners 16-1

Maverick McNealy 28-1

Cameron Davis 28-1

Sahith Theegala 28-1

Taylor Pendrith 28-1

