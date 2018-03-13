From a hospital room, Sergio Garcia talked about how he'll manage the 2018 Masters

On Tuesday, Sergio Garcia held court on a teleconference to discuss his 2017 Masters victory. It's something most champions of various tournaments participate in the weeks before they're set to defend their title. Most champions, and especially Masters champions, probably don't hold the teleconference from the hospital while awaiting the birth of their first child, though.

That's where Garcia, who just finished in the top five at the Valspar Championship last week, was with his wife Angela on Tuesday as Angela's water broke just hours before the scheduled call. Garcia, somewhat remarkably and possibly even hilariously, went on with his media obligations, stopping only a few times to check on his wife and unborn child.

"It is kind of, I don't know, surreal, I guess you may say," Garcia said. "It's a different feeling. Obviously I'm not the one having it, so I'm kind of on the outside looking in, but I am excited and a little bit nervous for Angela and the baby to make sure that everything goes well. It was supposed to be on Sunday, but it looks like she's coming a little bit early, and you know, we're excited for it. So, everything looks good. We can't wait."

It feels a little odd to lead with that, but also anything would have felt like I was burying the lede. I should pause here. Everybody thanked Sergio for his time on Tuesday, but I'd like to thank Angela. I've been in that room. It's not a place to discuss 8-irons and time management. Props to her.

Anyway, Garcia discussed how his life has changed since taking that green jacket last April.

"I've probably said it, you don't realize ... I mean, you know how big the Masters is, but when you win it, you realize how much bigger it is all over the world," said Garcia who joined countrymen Jose Maria Olazabal and Seve Ballesteros as Spanish winners at Augusta.

"It's definitely gotten where ... people recognize me a little bit more all over the place outside of the golf course, and also, there's more interest in me. It's been a lot of fun."

As for Olazabal and Ballesteros, Garcia idolized them as a kid. Now he's their peer in major championship lore.

"I was very, very inspired by them," Garcia said. "Obviously everybody knows that Seve and Olazabal, they are both my golfing idols. I know how well they have done at Augusta, and it was a dream come true since 1999, the first time I played as an amateur, to have the possibility to play there as many times as possible and hopefully win it at least once. To be able to finally do it, it's a dream come true, and it feels an honor to join my golfing idols as a Masters champion."

Garcia said he also learned from them, Olazabal anyway, how to handle everything that goes with Masters week. From the Champions Dinner to the media obligations (like this one).

"I talked to Jose about obviously winning the Masters and going to Augusta as a champion and what it feels like walking into Augusta as a champion now instead of just as a normal player," Garcia said.

"I think that at the end of the day, I'm excited about the Champions Dinner and everything that comes with winning the Masters and everything that I'll have to do that week. The Drive, Chip and Putt Championship and everything.

"I think it can't be that different from what we deal with week-in and week-out. So I'm sure that we can manage it the best way possible so that I'll be 100 percent going into Thursday morning."

As long as the baby doesn't keep him up too late the night before.