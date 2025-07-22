Ryder Cup Europe announced Tuesday the location that will host the biennial event in 2031. After what will be a 34-year drought, the Ryder Cup will return to Spain for the 48th edition of the competition with Stadium Course at Camiral welcoming golfers to Costa Brava.

"Today's announcement not only recognizes Camiral as one of Europe's leading venues, but also the considerable contribution Spanish golf has made to the proud history of the Ryder Cup," said Guy Kinnings, chief executive of the European Tour Group. "The Ryder Cup has grown significantly since Spain last hosted it in 1997. It is one of the world's leading sporting events, which brings significant economic benefits and global exposure to a host region and country, so we could not be happier to be taking it to Costa Brava and Barcelona for the first time, and to Spain for the second time."

The last Ryder Cup hosted in Spain saw Seve Ballesteros captain a winning European side at Valderrama in 1997. The 2031 visit will make Spain the first country in continental Europe to host the Ryder Cup twice. England has welcomed the event 15 times with Scotland serving as host twice and France, Ireland and Italy all being visited once since the event started in 1927.

Spain has enjoyed a decorated history in the Ryder Cup spearheaded by Ballesteros and his partnership with Jose Maria Olazábal. The countrymen won 12 points together as players and both served as winning captains. Olazábal was at the helm when Europe overcame a 10 to 6 Sunday singles deficit during "The Miracle at Medinah" in 2012.

Other Spaniards such as Jon Rahm and Rafa Cabrera Bello have participated in recent years as 11 men from the country have played in the Ryder Cup -- second most behind only England -- with Sergio Garcia possessing the most points in Ryder Cup history with 28.5 across 10 appearances.

