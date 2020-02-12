Genesis Invitational predictions, odds 2020: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm picks by PGA insider

Bubba Watson will look for his record-tying fourth Genesis Open title when the PGA Tour wraps up its West Coast swing with the 2020 Genesis Invitational starting on Thursday at Riviera Country Club outside Los Angeles. Watson has won the tournament in each even year since 2014, and he comes in at 22-1 in the latest 2020 Genesis Invitational odds. The 41-year-old has finished in the top six in his last two starts and been hitting greens and driving as long as anyone.

Watson will be joined in the talented 2020 Genesis Open field by two-time winner Phil Mickelson (50-1), former champions Dustin Johnson (14-1), Adam Scott (33-1) and J.B. Holmes (66-1), as well as 2019 runner-up Justin Thomas (15-2). Also in the mix are world No. 1 Rory McIlroy (7-1 favorite), Tiger Woods (16-1) and Jordan Spieth (50-1).

A media legend and consummate golf insider, Johnson is coming off a red-hot year. He featured Woods in his best bets for the Masters and backed Koepka in his picks for the PGA Championship, and both players pulled off victories. In the season-ending Tour Championship, he nailed it, pegging Koepka, McIlroy and Xander Schauffele as main contenders to come out on top, and McIlroy won the event for the second time, Schauffele was second and Koepka tied for third.

Johnson also knows what players need to do to win at Riviera. Before the 2017 Genesis Open, he had Dustin Johnson among his best of the rest, saying it was "hard to pass on his record at Riviera with six top-10s in nine starts." The 35-year-old ran away with the event, winning by five strokes. Last year, he pegged Thomas as one of his best bets, and the young golfer had the 54-hole lead, but had to play 32 holes on Sunday and lost by a stroke to J.B. Holmes.

Johnson, the first producer of "Inside the PGA Tour," a longtime ABC Sports golf producer who has worked with Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Greg Norman, and the founder of the world's top golf statistics database, has released his highly confident 2020 Genesis Open picks.

Johnson wants no part of Brooks Koepka, even though until Monday he was the world's No. 1 golfer. The four-time major winner has never dominated on the West Coast, and Johnson sees no sign of his game turning around. He's a player to fade this week at the Genesis Invitational 2020.

Johnson has a strong read on what McIlroy brings to the table as the world's top golfer. The Northern Irishman has three top-10 finishes in 2020 and won 18 times on the PGA Tour. The four-time major winner tied for fourth at Riviera last year, going 12-under par in the final 54 holes after a slow start. He is first on Tour in total shots gained, second in scoring average at 68.1, and 29th in scrambling.

The golf stats expert has also followed Jon Rahm's career from the start and knows the Spaniard has the game to dominate for a long time. The 25-year-old has an Official World Golf Ranking of No. 3 and finished in the top 10 in his last six starts. He has three career Tour victories since turning pro in 2016 and is fifth in total shots gained. He also is 10th in scoring average at 68.9 and 10th in greens in regulation at 75 percent.

This week, Johnson is all over a giant long shot who has played well during the West Coast swing. This veteran has been strong around the greens and could be ready to pull off another victory.

2020 Genesis Open odds

2020 Genesis Open odds

Rory McIlroy 7-1

Justin Thomas 15-2

Jon Rahm 8-1

Dustin Johnson 14-1

Tiger Woods 16-1

Patrick Cantlay 16-1

Xander Schauffele 18-1

Tony Finau 20-1

Bubba Watson 22-1

Brooks Koepka 25-1

Hideki Matsuyama 25-1

Jason Day 33-1

Adam Scott 33-1

Paul Casey 40-1

Justin Rose 40-1

Matt Kuchar 45-1

Marc Leishman 50-1

Phil Mickelson 50-1

Patrick Reed 50-1

Jordan Spieth 50-1

Bryson DeChambeau 55-1

Collin Morikawa 60-1

Abraham Ancer 66-1

Sergio Garcia 66-1

J.B. Holmes 66-1

Sungjae Im 66-1

Kevin Na 75-1

Matthew Fitzpatrick 80-1

Nick Taylor 80-1

Ryan Moore 90-1

Scottie Scheffler 90-1

Keegan Bradley 100-1