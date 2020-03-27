Georgia home of Davis Love III burns down, family unharmed without injury following incident

The St. Simons Island, Georgia, home of veteran golfer, 21-time PGA Tour winner and CBS Sports broadcaster Davis Love III and his wife Robin burned down early Friday morning. Thankfully, everyone in his family is unharmed without injury following the the incident.

"While everyone in our family is saddened at the loss of our home that was filled with so much laughter and incredible memories, we're very blessed that everyone is safe and unharmed," Love said in a statement. "We're very thankful to the first responders who made a valiant effort to save our home, and we're keeping things in perspective as people across our community and around the world are struggling with the current unprecedented health crisis.

"We've been proud members of the St. Simons Island/Sea Island community for many years and will continue to be for many more. We appreciate all your thoughts and prayers and your respect for our privacy."

Love, who is intimately involved with the RSM Classic at Sea Island Golf Club, hosted parties and get-togethers in the backyard of his now-burned down home during the week of the event, as Golfweek covered last fall.

According to that same story, Love's home had been on the market.

Glynn County Fire chief says Davis Love III home was destroyed by fire early this morning. No injuries. pic.twitter.com/VMAZgAp8Ao — RICHARD ROGERS (@RRNEWS12) March 27, 2020

After a long and successful full-time PGA Tour career, Love recently joined CBS Sports as a full-time announcer this season. Included in his 21 wins is the 1997 PGA Championship at Winged Foot. Love was also the captain of the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cup teams.