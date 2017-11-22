Golf championship odds 2018: Tiger Woods is now 20-1 to win a major next year

There is a lot to be excited about with Tiger Woods these days. Woods is returning to golf next week at the Hero World Challenge, and he's apparently as healthy as he's been in a long time (according to his buddy, Jason Day).

Rickie Fowler said recently that Woods is hitting drives past Fowler (who averaged 300 yards off the tee on the PGA Tour last year), and there is certainly a lot of hope surrounding Woods. That's something that could not have been said very often in the last three years.

Because of that, and because Woods is maybe the most bet-on athlete in history, Westgate Las Vegas Superbook has lowered Woods' odds to 20-1 to win any major in 2018.

Here are all the contenders, including Woods.

Dustin Johnson: 3-2



Jordan Spieth: 3-2



Rory McIlroy: 5-2



Rickie Fowler: 7-2



Justin Thomas: 7-2



Jason Day: 7-2



Hideki Matuyama: 7-2



Jon Rahm: 7-2



Justin Rose: 9-2



Brooks Koepka: 5-1



Sergio Garcia: 15-2



Paul Casey: 15-2



Henrik Stenson: 15-2



Adam Scott: 10-1



Matt Kuchar: 12-1



Patrick Reed: 12-1



Phil Mickelson: 12-1



Tyrrell Hatton: 12-1



Tommy Fleetwood: 12-1



Marc Leishman: 12-1



Thomas Pieters: 12-1



Daniel Berger: 15-1



Bubba Watson: 15-1



Patrick Cantlay: 15-1



Alex Noren: 15-1



Xander Schauffele: 15-1



Charl Schwartzel: 15-1



Brandt Snedeker: 15-1



Matthew Fitzpatrick: 15-1



Kevin Kisner: 15-1



Louis Oosthuizen: 15-1



Branden Grace: 15-1



Martin Kaymer: 20-1



Rafael Cabrera-Bello: 20-1



Francesco Molinari: 20-1



Tiger Woods: 20-1



Who would have ever thought Woods and Francesco Molinari would have the same odds to win a major in a single year ... and we would consider that an encouraging thing for Woods.

Interesting numbers that I'm buying low on: Thomas at 7-2, Fleetwood at 15-1, Rahm at 7-2. Numbers I'm selling high on: Bubba Watson at 15-1, Patrick Reed at 12-1, Hideki Matsuyama at 7-2.

I'm also selling Woods at 20-1, but let's talk again after the Hero World Challenge.