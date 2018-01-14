Golf Channel camera, audio workers stage walkout before Round 4 of Sony Open

Golf Channel's camera and audio workers have walked off the job at the PGA Tour's Sony Open, the Web.com Tour's Bahamas Great Exuma Classic and the Diamond Resorts Invitational.

According to the Associated Press, camera and audio workers are part of a union and have been going back and forth with Golf Channel for almost a year now.

Golf Channel says it has been negotiating an agreement for nine months with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees. That's the union for tournament technicians, such as the camera crew.

A message from the PGA Tour was released to players at all of the events and has noted that coverage will be limited as Golf Channel tries to work out the issue.

"We wanted you to be aware that due to a labor dispute between the Golf Channel and its live tournament technicians union, today's telecasts of the Sony Open in Hawaii, Diamond Resorts Invitational and The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic will be significantly impacted."

Golf Channel has also released a statement about the issue.

"Golf Channel has been working on negotiating an agreement for nine months with a union that represents our live tournament technicians. Those efforts have not yet yielded a resolution, and we looking forward to reaching a mutually agreeable contract. However, some technicians have chosen to walk off the job today. We have contingency plans in place, and will continue to deliver coverage. Thank you to our viewers for the patience."

If you turn on Golf Channel right now, it appears that the Diamond Resorts Invitational is proceeding without many hiccups. All of these events are expected to be televised with some sort of crews, but it remains to be seen if they will be at the level we've come to expect from Golf Channel.

Tee times at the Sony Open have been moved forward. The last group will tee off at 4:20 p.m. ET.