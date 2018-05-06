Golf fans win with Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson grouped at 2018 Players Championship
The PGA Tour is not messing around with these groups next week at TPC Sawgrass
The PGA Tour's showcase event will take place next week at TPC Sawgrass with the 2018 Players Championship, and they seem intent on putting their stars front and center throughout. Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson and Rickie Fowler will play in one of the groups while Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy will make up another.
Not all of the groups have been announced yet, but that is some serious wattage from the two that have been announced. They include a combined 27 major championships and five of the top 19 players in the world right now.
We get the additional bonus of new best friends Woods and Mickelson being paired together, which doesn't happen very often in general. The last time it happened in a big tournament was the 2014 PGA Championship. The last time it happened at The Players was in 2001 when Woods went on to beat Vijay Singh by a stroke.
The other group might be even more interesting, though. McIlroy, Spieth and Thomas have won six of the last 15 major championships, and nobody would be surprised if they won six of the next 15 either.
If you thought the big dogs were out at the Wells Fargo Championship this week, just wait until the biggest non-major of the year gets going in a few days. All 50 of the top 50 players in the world will be in attendance, and these two groups will carry the load into the weekend.
