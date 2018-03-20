Golf format, qualifying process for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo will remain the same

After a successful reintroduction to Olympic golf in 2016 at the Rio Games, the format and qualifying process will stay the same for 2020 in Tokyo, according to a report by Golf Channel.

There had been some talk of a potential team event, a match play format or maybe even some mixing of the men's and women's side, all of which would have been a lot of fun. Instead, we'll get the same 72 holes of stroke play we get every week on the PGA Tour.

At the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Justin Rose of England took the gold medal, while Henrik Stenson of Sweden took silver and Matt Kuchar of the United States took bronze. The event was far more entertaining than I thought it would be, but there was a real opportunity to take it to the next level.

Alas, the governing bodies in charge of the sport have chosen the status quo.

Potential Olympic golfers for the 2020 Games in Tokyo were informed on Monday that the qualification process for both the men's and women's competitions will remain unchanged.

Kasumigaseki Country Club will be the host course when the Olympics head to Tokyo in 2020.