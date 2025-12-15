Shopping for the golfer in your life can be a tedious task. Between gag gifts, the ever-evolving nature of golf equipment and a new clothing company popping up every week, the idea of picking the correct present(s) for the upcoming holiday season can sound not only exhausting but intimidating.

That's where we come in. Below are a few favorites the CBS Sports golf team has been perusing and/or throughout 2025. They range from clothing to items that make golf more fun to aids that will help in recovery once the game is over and you're relaing in the clubhouse or at home.

The beauty of many of the products listed below is that they are perfect for everyday use, too. Let's dive in.

Drive 5-Pocket Pants ($85 | Under Armour): There is something about golf pants that clothing manufacturers just cannot figure out. While most have fallen short, Under Armour thrives in this space and at a reasonable price point during a time when good deals are hard to come by. The pants are versatile, comfortable and capable when faced with an awkward stance, which, let's be honest, you are going to have at one point in your round.

TKO Hoodie ($140 | Zero Restriction): These were available at the Ryder Cup have rarely come off our bodies since. It is just everything one wants in a hoodie -- good for working out, walking around the town, dressy enough for the golf course and plenty cozy to lounge in on those days where a round of golf is not possible. The hood is also the perfect size, and it possesses a nice blend of sturdiness and workability, which somehow seems to always get overlooked in … hoodies. Crazy, right? As the name implies, this is a total knockout.

Zero Restriction

The Shaw Crewneck Sweater: Heathered Saffron ($225 | Holderness & Bourne): Professional golfers are begging for more cashmere layering pieces, so enter a cashmere sweater. Boasting a blend of merino wool and cashmere, this sweater from H&B may be the gold standard for a piece that can be worn for 18 holes but also for a date night, drinks with friends or next to a fire reading a book. It is so versatile and timeless -- one of those articles of clothing that does not feel like it was made for golf but rather for your everyday life.

Fender x Teufel Rockster Go 2 speaker ($99.99 | Teufel): Whether you're a serious golfer looking to unwind after the round or one who prefers to have fun on the course, there may be no better way to listen to music on the go than the Rockster 2 Go. This rugged device is impact-resistant, holds up in cold weather and is able to avoid complications from dust or water. The classic Fender design gives it an incredible, enviable look, while Teufel's audio technology brings high-quality sound. With up to 28 hours of battery life, USB-C fast charging and a strap that allows the speaker to be attached to all manner of items, this is great either as a gift or personal purchase.

VKTRY Recovery Slides ($79.99 | VKTRY): Any golfer knows how tired their feet can be after playing 18 holes, particularly if walking the entire course. Once you enter the clubhouse and ditch your golf shoes, speed up your recovery with potentially the most comfortable slides on the market. Available in white (pictured) and black in both slide and clog stylings, these shoes feature a three-layer recovery system, including an ultra-cushioned footbed to increase blood flow, a carbon cloud core that aids responsiveness and a contoured sole with an elevated arch that promotes natural movement as you walk.

Chip Shot hoodie / Big Hitter rope hat ($112 / $38 | William Murray): Bill Murray's name has become synonymous with "fun" golf over the years, and his clothing line is no exception. The Chip Shot hoodie is basically a golf polo reimagined, wearable as either a light outer layer or underneath a jacket -- plus the sizing is right on, which is not always true about golf gear. Among a few film-related items William Murray has made available is the Big Hitter hat, which as they explain, is "tailor-made for the 12th son of the Lama" and guaranteed to bring you a ton of "gunga-galunga" energy, whether you're playing on a well-maintained course or at the bottom of a crevice.

ColorVision 88 with HD gray lenses ($48 | BluBlocker): If you watched "Happy Gilmore 2," you saw Adam Sandler rocking these throwbacks throughout the film. This reedition of the ultra-popular shades from 1988 is lightweight and comfortable. It offers great surrounding shade, giving your eyes protection wherever you look. The optional polarization with the classic BluBlocker amber lenses is a $20 upgrade and even more vintage look. Whether your friend, co-worker or family member is a casual golfer or a bit more serious, they can benefit from these sunglasses.

Richard Boxer ($41 | B. Draddy): Probably not what you were expecting while reading a gift guide for golf clothes, but hear us out. There are few things better than playing a round of golf, showering, freshening up and putting on some clean clothes to sit back and relax in while telling friends and family about every single shot you just struck. That has to start somewhere, and that is with boxers. These from B. Draddy are pima cotton, soft as can be and do not have that synthetic material that should be reserved for athletic clothing and some outerwear.

Gamechanger Jogger ($108-$65 | Public Rec): Sick of traditional golf pants? These joggers are buttery soft, extremely versatile and quite stylish, perfect for on or off the course. Their generous stretch material ensures your movement is not restricted, while the midweight fabric will ensure you never get too hot or too cold. These are also terrific travel pants with an elastic waistband, front and back zippers and a faux front fly that allows them to be worn in a variety of places. There are eight different colors available -- three of them on sale for only $65.

Be the Ball golf towel ($29 | Par Bleu): Available in a variety of styles and colors, these elevated golf towels are made of a unique microfiber that maintains color and durability in cold or warm washes, the latter of which may be necessary depending how often you find your ball in the sand and muck. This "Be the Ball" style stands out as it provides you with a reminder to stay in the moment and focus on the game, blocking outside noise and frustrations from entering your head as you swing.

Getty Images

Citizen 24L Messenger bag ($170 | Chrome Industries): A perfect, easily carryable complement to your golf bag, this messenger has so much space you can throw in a laptop, golf shoes, a change of clothes and anything else you might need to make a trek from the office to the course -- or vice versa -- a simple experience. It's available in four colors, including sage (pictured), indigo, black and black XRF, and if 24L is too big for your needs, a 15L version is available, too.