With no overwhelming favorite in the 2025 Cognizant Classic field, this event could produce a longshot victor which would mean a huge payday for golf bettors. Playing longshots can be fun, but they sometimes seem like an unrealistic outcome when competing against the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele. But none of those will be in action when the 2025 Cognizant Classic tees off from The Champion Course at PGA National in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Austin Eckroat won last year's Cognizant Classic as a 100-1 longshot and he's going off as a 50-1 longshot to repeat, according to the latest 2025 Cognizant Classic odds. Jordan Spieth, a three-time major champion, is priced at 40-1, but should he be considered for your 2025 Cognizant Classic bets? Shane Lowry, a three-time PGA Tour winner, is the 20-1 favorite. Before locking in your 2025 Cognizant Classic picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open.

Now that the 2025 Cognizant Classic field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Cognizant Classic sleepers to target:

Denny McCarthy (40-1)

McCarthy is coming off a strong showing at The Genesis Invitational, finishing T-5 with a score of 8-under par. It was his best finish of the year and his third finish of 16th or better over his first five tournaments on the PGA Tour. McCarthy shot steady golf all weekend, going under par in all four rounds. It was his third straight weekend of zero rounds over par and he's made the cut in all five events this year. McCarthy is still seeking his first PGA Tour victory, but given the field and his recent consistency, McCarthy could be a strong pick this weekend.

Max Greyserman (50-1)

The 29-year-old is also seeking his first PGA Tour victory and has been playing steady golf since the end of last year's PGA Tour season. Greyserman finished T-2 at the Zozo Championship in Japan in October before finishing fourth at the World Wide Technology Championship and T-7 at the Grant Thornton Invitational. He opened the 2025 PGA Tour season with back-to-back top-25 finishes, including T-7 at The American Express. Greyserman was 20th on the PGA Tour in total strokes gained last year, highlighted by second in strokes gained: putting. He was seventh in birdie average and ranked 17th in driving distance, so Greyserman has tournament-winning attributes.

Luke Clanton (50-1)

The Florida State junior is the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world as he proved his ability to compete with the professionals when given the opportunity last year. The 21-year-old became the first amateur golfer since 1958 to have back-to-back PGA Tour top-10 outcomes when he finished T-10 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic before placing T-2 the following week in the John Deere Classic. The amateur has come closer to a pro victory than many of the professionals in the 2025 Cognizant Classic field and he has four top-10 finishes in 11 career PGA Tour events. Clanton is a preseason All-American and coming off the lowest single-season scoring average in Florida State history. He'll be a name to watch for years on the PGA Tour, including this weekend.

Full Cognizant Classic 2025 picks

Full Cognizant Classic 2025 picks

Expert advice is also available for the 2025 Cognizant Classic.

2025 Cognizant Classic odds, field, golfers

Shane Lowry +2000

Russell Henley +2200

Sungjae Im +2200

Sepp Straka +2200

Daniel Berger +2800

Taylor Pendrith +3000

Min Woo Lee +3300

Byeong Hun An +3500

Keith Mitchell +3500

Denny Mccarthy +4000

Cameron Young +4000

Jordan Spieth +4000

Davis Thompson +4000

Michael Kim +4500

Ben Griffin +4500

Patrick Rodgers +5000

Billy Horschel +5000

Kurt Kitayama +5000

J.J. Spaun +5000

Max Greyserman +5000

Luke Clanton +5000

Andrew Novak +5000

Austin Eckroat +5000

Alex Smalley +5500

Rickie Fowler +5500

Lucas Glover +5500

Gary Woodland +5500

Jhonattan Vegas +5500

Nicolai Hojgaard +6000

Brian Harman +6000

Harry Hall +6000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +6000

Taylor Moore +6000

Chris Kirk +7000

Beau Hossler +7000

Seamus Power +7000

Niklas Norgaard +7500

Bud Cauley +7500

Jake Knapp +8000

Lee Hodges +8000

Eric Cole +8000

Kevin Roy +9000

Ryan Gerard +9000

Doug Ghim +9000

Mackenzie Hughes +9000

Pierceson Coody +9000

C.T. Pan +9000

Thorbjorn Olesen +9000

Brian Campbell +9000

Michael Thorbjornsen +10000

Isaiah Salinda +11000

Ryan Fox +11000

Adam Schenk +11000

Nicolas Echavarria +11000

Erik Van Rooyen +11000

Sam Ryder +11000

Jesper Svensson +12000

Chan Kim +12000

Jacob Bridgeman +12000

Mac Meissner +12000

Joe Highsmith +12000

Greyson Sigg +12000

Justin Lower +12000

Adam Svensson +12000

Kyoung-Hoon Lee +12000

Matt Wallace +12000

Mark Hubbard +12000

Matt Kuchar +12000

Victor Perez +12000

Tom Hoge +12000

Quade Cummins +15000

Patrick Fishburn +15000

Antoine Rozner +15000

Kristoffer Ventura +15000

Jackson Suber +15000

Andrew Putnam +15000