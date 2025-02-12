The third signature event of the PGA Tour schedule begins on Thursday, the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Riviera Country Club normally plays host, but it has been relocated to Torrey Pines Golf Course due to the wildfires that have affected Southern California. The Tiger Woods Foundation is the organizer of the Genesis Invitational 2025, but the charity's namesake won't compete in the wake of his mother's death. There are still, however, numerous golf longshots in the 2025 Genesis Invitational field, outside of the favorites like Scottie Scheffler (7-2) and Rory McIlroy (7-1).
Harris English won at Torrey Pines three weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he's still one of the Genesis Invitational sleepers at 60-1. Meanwhile, defending tournament winner Hideki Matsuyama is 22-1, while another PGA Tour longshot, two-time Genesis winner Adam Scott, could garner a 90-1 payout. Keegan Bradley has seven career victories on the PGA Tour and is among the major champions fetching long odds this week. Bradley is priced at 65-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard and +360 (risk $100 to win $360) to finish inside the top 10. Before locking in your 2025 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.
SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.
This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.
Now that the 2025 Genesis Invitational field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Genesis Invitational sleepers to target:
Tommy Fleetwood (40-1)
Tommy Fleetwood, a 40-1 longshot, is coming off a season in which he displayed his all-around game. Fleetwood ranked among the top 35 on tour in the strokes gained categories of: tee-to-green, off-the-tee and around-the-green, and he leveraged those abilities into a third-place finish at the 2024 Masters. With Torrey Pines being one of the longest courses on tour, success with a driver will be paramount, and Fleetwood has just that as he ranked seventh in total driving and 11th in driving accuracy percentage a year ago. Now, see the entire projected 2025 Genesis Invitational leaderboard from the model that nailed 13 majors.
Shane Lowry (40-1)
Shane Lowry (40-1) is coming off a runner-up at Pebble Beach two weeks ago, giving him his second top-three finish over his last three tournaments. Lowry always seems to find himself in contention as he's notched eight top-15s over his past 10 events. With that kind of stretch, it comes as no surprise that he ranks fourth on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: total. Who wins the Genesis Invitational 2025? Find out here to get a leg-up on your book.
Sepp Straka (50-1)
The current leader in the FedEx Cup standings, Sepp Straka (50-1) has been nearly flawless this year. He picked up his third PGA Tour win in January, has five top-15s over his last six events, and has shot par or better in 24 of 25 rounds this year. The Austrian is showing no holes in his game at the moment, as he ranks among the top eight in scoring average for par 3s, par 4s and par 5s. Considering there are 18 golfers with equal or shorter odds, Straka would be a steal with 2025 Genesis Invitational bets. Get Genesis Invitational picks from the expert who already nailed Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the American Express now.
2025 Genesis Invitational odds, field, golfers
Scottie Scheffler +350
Rory McIlroy +700
Collin Morikawa +1400
Hideki Matsuyama +2200
Ludvig Aberg +2500
Justin Thomas +2500
Sungjae Im +3000
Patrick Cantlay +3300
Tom Kim +3300
Jordan Spieth +4000
Jason Day +4000
Shane Lowry +4000
Tommy Fleetwood +4000
Taylor Pendrith +4500
Will Zalatoris +5000
Rasmus Hojgaard +5000
Robert MacIntyre +5000
Tony Finau +5000
Sepp Straka +5000
Sam Burns +5500
Viktor Hovland +5500
Maverick McNealy +6000
Thomas Detry +6000
Russell Henley +6000
Harris English +6000
Keegan Bradley +6500
Min Woo Lee +6500
Sahith Theegala +7000
Byeong Hun An +7000
Corey Conners +7500
Samuel Stevens +8000
Max Greyserman +9000
J.T. Poston +9000
Si Woo Kim +9000
Cameron Young +9000
Adam Scott +9000
Akshay Bhatia +10000
Wyndham Clark +10000
J.J. Spaun +10000
Daniel Berger +10000
Davis Thompson +11000
Cameron Davis +12000
Matt Fitzpatrick +12000
Aaron Rai +12000
Billy Horschel +12000
Nick Taylor +12000
Lucas Glover +12000
Andrew Novak +12000
Rickie Fowler +15000
Denny Mccarthy +15000
Austin Eckroat +15000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000
Ben Griffin +15000
Tom Hoge +15000
Stephan Jaeger +15000
Justin Rose +15000
Patrick Rodgers +17000
Brian Harman +17000
Gary Woodland +17000
Max Homa +17000
Michael Kim +17000
Eric Cole +20000
Mackenzie Hughes +20000
Nick Dunlap +20000
Seamus Power +22000