The third signature event of the PGA Tour schedule begins on Thursday, the 2025 Genesis Invitational. Riviera Country Club normally plays host, but it has been relocated to Torrey Pines Golf Course due to the wildfires that have affected Southern California. The Tiger Woods Foundation is the organizer of the Genesis Invitational 2025, but the charity's namesake won't compete in the wake of his mother's death. There are still, however, numerous golf longshots in the 2025 Genesis Invitational field, outside of the favorites like Scottie Scheffler (7-2) and Rory McIlroy (7-1).

Harris English won at Torrey Pines three weeks ago at the Farmers Insurance Open, but he's still one of the Genesis Invitational sleepers at 60-1. Meanwhile, defending tournament winner Hideki Matsuyama is 22-1, while another PGA Tour longshot, two-time Genesis winner Adam Scott, could garner a 90-1 payout. Keegan Bradley has seven career victories on the PGA Tour and is among the major champions fetching long odds this week. Bradley is priced at 65-1 to finish on top of the leaderboard and +360 (risk $100 to win $360) to finish inside the top 10. Before locking in your 2025 Genesis Invitational picks, be sure to see the golf predictions and projected leaderboard from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

SportsLine's proprietary model, built by DFS pro Mike McClure, has been red-hot since the PGA Tour resumed in June 2020. In fact, the model is up nearly $9,500 on its best bets since the restart, nailing tournament after tournament.

This same model has also nailed a whopping 13 majors entering the weekend, including the 2024 Masters -- its third Masters in a row -- and last year's PGA Championship and U.S. Open. Anyone who has followed its sports betting picks could have seen massive returns on betting apps like FanDuel, DraftKings and Fanatics.

Now that the 2025 Genesis Invitational field is locked in, SportsLine simulated the tournament 10,000 times, and the results were surprising. Here are three Genesis Invitational sleepers to target:

Tommy Fleetwood (40-1)

Tommy Fleetwood, a 40-1 longshot, is coming off a season in which he displayed his all-around game. Fleetwood ranked among the top 35 on tour in the strokes gained categories of: tee-to-green, off-the-tee and around-the-green, and he leveraged those abilities into a third-place finish at the 2024 Masters. With Torrey Pines being one of the longest courses on tour, success with a driver will be paramount, and Fleetwood has just that as he ranked seventh in total driving and 11th in driving accuracy percentage a year ago.

Shane Lowry (40-1)

Shane Lowry (40-1) is coming off a runner-up at Pebble Beach two weeks ago, giving him his second top-three finish over his last three tournaments. Lowry always seems to find himself in contention as he's notched eight top-15s over his past 10 events. With that kind of stretch, it comes as no surprise that he ranks fourth on the PGA Tour this season in strokes gained: total.

Sepp Straka (50-1)

The current leader in the FedEx Cup standings, Sepp Straka (50-1) has been nearly flawless this year. He picked up his third PGA Tour win in January, has five top-15s over his last six events, and has shot par or better in 24 of 25 rounds this year. The Austrian is showing no holes in his game at the moment, as he ranks among the top eight in scoring average for par 3s, par 4s and par 5s. Considering there are 18 golfers with equal or shorter odds, Straka would be a steal with 2025 Genesis Invitational bets.

Full Genesis Invitational 2025 picks

Full Genesis Invitational 2025 picks

You can also view expert advice before locking in your PGA Tour picks: Visit SportsLine now to see golf insider Patrick McDonald's best bets for the 2025 Genesis Invitational, all from the expert who gave out Straka as a 66-1 longshot at the 2025 American Express.

2025 Genesis Invitational odds, field, golfers

2025 Genesis Invitational odds, field, golfers

Scottie Scheffler +350

Rory McIlroy +700

Collin Morikawa +1400

Hideki Matsuyama +2200

Ludvig Aberg +2500

Justin Thomas +2500

Sungjae Im +3000

Patrick Cantlay +3300

Tom Kim +3300

Jordan Spieth +4000

Jason Day +4000

Shane Lowry +4000

Tommy Fleetwood +4000

Taylor Pendrith +4500

Will Zalatoris +5000

Rasmus Hojgaard +5000

Robert MacIntyre +5000

Tony Finau +5000

Sepp Straka +5000

Sam Burns +5500

Viktor Hovland +5500

Maverick McNealy +6000

Thomas Detry +6000

Russell Henley +6000

Harris English +6000

Keegan Bradley +6500

Min Woo Lee +6500

Sahith Theegala +7000

Byeong Hun An +7000

Corey Conners +7500

Samuel Stevens +8000

Max Greyserman +9000

J.T. Poston +9000

Si Woo Kim +9000

Cameron Young +9000

Adam Scott +9000

Akshay Bhatia +10000

Wyndham Clark +10000

J.J. Spaun +10000

Daniel Berger +10000

Davis Thompson +11000

Cameron Davis +12000

Matt Fitzpatrick +12000

Aaron Rai +12000

Billy Horschel +12000

Nick Taylor +12000

Lucas Glover +12000

Andrew Novak +12000

Rickie Fowler +15000

Denny Mccarthy +15000

Austin Eckroat +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout +15000

Ben Griffin +15000

Tom Hoge +15000

Stephan Jaeger +15000

Justin Rose +15000

Patrick Rodgers +17000

Brian Harman +17000

Gary Woodland +17000

Max Homa +17000

Michael Kim +17000

Eric Cole +20000

Mackenzie Hughes +20000

Nick Dunlap +20000

Seamus Power +22000